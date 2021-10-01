SPEARFISH — The Spearfish varsity girls’ soccer team defeated Rapid City Stevens 2-1 in its regular-season finale Thursday night at the Black Hills Energy complex, in Spearfish.
“First off, I’ll just say Stevens is a heck of a team,” Spearfish head coach Justin Griffith said. “We tried to play our game, tried to move the ball, tried to attack from different angles.”
Stevens claimed a 1-0 lead when Leah Arnold scored a goal with 25 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in the first half.
Spearfish tied the score 5:18 later when a Dillan Richards shot found the back of the net. Brooke Peotter added a goal with 14:45 remaining to give the Spartans a 2-1 lead that stood the rest of the game.
“That’s the biggest thing I’ll give credit to my girls for; they played 80 minutes,” Griffith said. He added team members were tired but hustled a lot.
“Our goalie (Ava Gooch) had a heck of a game,” Griffith said. “She had a number of saves, a number of ones that she just ticked over the goal, came out on a number to stop through balls.”
Spearfish won its seventh straight game and will take a 10-3 record into the Class AA tournament that begins next week at various sites.
“This was definitely a good precursor to that,” Griffith said. “Stevens is as good as any team in the state. It just gave our girls a taste of what’s to come.”
