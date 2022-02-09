SPEARFISH — Spearfish senior Stella Marcus recorded the 1,000th point of her varsity girls’ basketball career Tuesday night as the Spartans defeated archrival Sturgis Brown 82-51 at the Spearfish High School gym.
“Our whole team just wanted it (victory) really bad,” said Marcus, who finished with 25 points in an effort that featured six 3-point field goals. “We knew that it was going to be a physical and hard game, because Sturgis is kind of our rival.”
Kaylee Whatley’s basket gave the visiting Scoopers a 2-0 lead. A Mya Kochuten jump shot capped a 6-0 run that put Spearfish up 6-2. Sturgis Brown cut the margin to 6-4 on two Reese Ludwick free throws. Sofie Guthmiller netted a free throw as the Spartans moved ahead 13-4.
Tatum Ligtenberg’s free throw capped a five-point run to bring Sturgis Brown within 13-9 at the first-quarter break.
“I felt like they came out a little more focused and aggressive, and handled the physicality,” Sturgis Brown head coach Jordan Proefrock said of her team’s first quarter.
Spearfish opened the second stanza on a 17-0 run en route to a 30-9 advantage. Marcus netted eight points during that stretch, including a pair of 3-point field goals.
Sturgis Brown used Joellen Cano’s 3-point field goal and Kenna Goebel’s short-range basket to stay within 31-14.
Marcus’ 3-point field goal extended the Spearfish led to 36-14. The Scoopers ended the half on a 9-1 run, with Rachael Banks’ field goal keeping Sturgis Brown within 37-23.
A Whatley free throw allowed the Scoopers to cut the margin to 43-28.
Marcus connected on a 3-point field goal from the right wing for her 1,000th career point, and play briefly stopped to mark the feat. The Spartans led 46-28 en route to a 62-34 advantage after the third frame.
“It felt like a big weight was off my chest because I really wanted it tonight,” Marcus said of the moments after her shot found the bottom of the basket. “I really wanted it to be at home because I wanted my home crowd to watch.”
Kochuten contributed 15 points for Spearfish (5-9), which also received 14 points from Jozie Dana and 11 from Taylor Duncan.
Ludwick’s 17 points enabled her to top Sturgis Brown’s scoring charts. Banks followed with seven points.
“We kind of got, not comfortable, but just kind of got into the groove of things,” Spearfish head coach Dakota Johnson said. She added the Spartan players were confident, and shots fell.
“Our defensive mentality and getting a couple of those (Sturgis Brown) girls in foul trouble was huge,” Johnson said in describing the final three quarters. “We executed and took advantage of that on the offensive end.”
Johnson said Spearfish put together a complete game tonight and added the squad shared the ball very well.
“They shot incredibly well; Stella (Marcus) obviously did really well,” Proefrock said in describing the Spartans. “They played aggressive, and the game was allowed to be physical, and they took advantage of that; we didn’t.”
Proefrock said the Scoopers usually rebound well, but Spearfish beat her team in that area. “When you take that away from us, it’s hard for us to score,” she added.
Spearfish is scheduled to visit Custer on Thursday, Feb. 10. Sturgis Brown (3-13) is slated to host Hot Springs on Friday, Feb. 11.
