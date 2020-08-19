Spearfish girls’ tennis team starts home schedule

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish girls’ tennis team dropped two matches in its first home action of the season Tuesday at the high school courts.
Spearfish fell 9-0 to Rapid City Stevens and 8-1 to Rapid City Christian. Rebeccah Anglin of Spearfish won her Flight 6 singles match in the Rapid City Christian dual.
“The attitude was great, and they have improved from last year,” Spearfish head coach Susie Mondloch said.
Match-by-match results follow.
Spearfish vs. RC Stevens
Flight 1 singles: Vanessa Wittenberg (RCS) def. Anna Engen (Sp) 10-1.
Flight 2 singles: Ali Scott (RCS) def. Silvee McCoy (Sp) 10-1.
Flight 3 singles: Anna Mueller (RCS) def. Katie Mondloch (Sp) 10-0.
Flight 4 singles: Abby Sherill (RCS) def. Maddy Reichert (Sp) 10-0.
Flight 5 singles: Julia Wiedmeier (RCS) def. Delaney Ensor (Sp) 10-0.
Flight 6 singles: Peyton Ogle (RCS) def. Rebeccah Anglin (Sp) 10-2.
Flight 1 doubles: Wittenberg (RCS) def. McCoy-Engen (Sp) 10-1.
Flight 2 doubles: Sherill-Ogle (RCS) def. Mondloch-Reichert (Sp) 10-1.
Flight 3 doubles: Emma Thurness-Kaiya Parkin (RCS) def. Ensor-Anglin (Sp) 10-1.
Spearfish vs. RC Christian
Flight 1 singles: Ella Hancock (RCCh) def. Anna Engen (Sp) 10-0.
Flight 2 singles: Julia Anderson (RCCh) def. Silvee McCoy (Sp) 10-0.
Flight 3 singles: Mia Shankle (RCCh) def. Katie Mondloch (Sp) 10-8.
Flight 4 singles: Hannah Beckloff (RCCh) def. Maddy Reichert (Sp) 10-0.
Flight 5 singles: Riley Geyer (RCCh) def. Delaney Ensor (Sp) 10-3.
Flight 6 singles: Rebeccah Anglin (Sp) def. Ciera Crawford (RCCh) 10-5.
Flight 1 doubles: Hancock-Anderson (RCCh) def. McCoy-Engen (Sp) 10-0.
Flight 2 doubles: Shankle-Beckloff (RCCh) def. Mondloch-Reichert (Sp) 10-4.
Flight 3 doubles: Geyer-Crawford (RCCh) def. Ensor-Anglin (Sp) 10-7.
