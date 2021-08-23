Spearfish girls’ tennis team competes at Madison

MADISON — The Spearfish varsity girls’ tennis team continued its season at the two-day Madison Invitational that ended Saturday.
Rebeccah Anglin placed third in Flight 2 singles for the Spartans. She won two of her three weekend matches.
Spearfish’s Ella Iszler claimed fourth place in Flight 5 singles. She forged a 1-2 record.
Match-by-match results for Spearfish players follow.
Flight 1 singles: Katie Mondloch lost to Emma Jury (Vermillion) 8-1, lost to Hattie Muellenbach (Milbank) 8-2, defeated Anne Claire Rubish (Huron) 8-3. Weekend record: 1-2.
Flight 2 singles: Rebeccah Anglin def. Karly Doom (Sioux Falls Christian) 8-6, lost to Hannah Beckloff (Rapid City Christian) 8-3, def. Silvie Mortimer (St. Thomas More) by forfeit. Weekend record: 1-2.
Flight 3 singles: Lindsey Huck lost to River Haskell (Aberdeen Roncalli) 8-6, lost to Hope Karels (Milbank) 8-0, lost to Abby Hanson (Vermillion) 8-1. Weekend record: 0-3.
Flight 4 singles: Ava Iszler defeated Marion Mischel (Milbank) 8-6, lost to Kasey Hanson (Vermillion) 8-2, lost to Lizzy Buehner (Lennox) 8-4. Weekend record: 1-2.
Flight 5 singles: Ella Iszler defeated Brook Buehner (Lennox) 8-1, lost to Riley Geyer (Rapid City Christian), lost to Mya Halverson (Vermillion) 8-2. Weekend record: 1-2.
Flight 6 singles: Laura Frost defeated Maddie Westenberg (Sioux Falls Christian) 8-6, lost to Madison Buehner (Lennox) 8-3, lost to Saige Jorgenson (Vermillion) 8-3. Weekend record: 1-2.
Flight 1 doubles: Katie Mondloch-Rebeccah Anglin lost to Emma Jury-Annika Barnett (Vermillion) 8-3, defeated Anne Claire Rubish-Elizabeth Heinen (Huron) 9-7 tiebreaker, lost to Hattie Muellenbach-Alexis Ninneman (Milbank) 8-6. Weekend record: 1-2.
Flight 2 doubles: Lindsey Huck-Ava Iszler lost to Hope Karels-Marion Mischel (Milbank) 8-5, lost to Gracen Juffer-Madison Johnson (Lennox) 8-2, defeated Anna Oetzmann-Delilah Maxwell (Madison) 8-1. Weekend record: 1-2.
Flight 3 doubles: Ella Iszler-Laura Frost defeated Ashlynn Lamp-Amelia Pederson (Milbank) 8-4, lost to Emily Westenberg-Kara Lemstra (Sioux Falls Christian) 8-4, lost to Lizzy Buehner-Madison Buehner (Lennox) 8-3. Weekend record: 1-2.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.