Spearfish girls’ team prevails on Senior Night

SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s varsity girls’ soccer team defeated St. Thomas More 8-1 to cap Senior Night festivities Tuesday at the Black Hills Energy complex, in Spearfish.
“That was a really fun game for our seniors,” Spartans’ head coach Justin Griffith said. Dillan Richards, Halle Fjelland, Natalie Dean, Tessa Lucas, Sofia Dalforte, and Leonie Krautwig were honored in pregame ceremonies.
Spearfish took a 1-0 lead on Adelyn Bouman’s goal eight minutes into the game. The margin reached 2-0 on Charlie Nickles’ score with 21 minutes 18 seconds remaining. Brooke Peotter scored off a corner kick with 14:22 remaining as the Spartans built a 3-0 halftime lead.
The Spartans’ advantage grew to 4-0 when Madison Donovan scored a goal with 35 1/2 minutes to go. Peotter scored from the left side six minutes later to put Spearfish up 5-0.
St. Thomas More avoided the shutout on a Brianna Solano score with 24 minutes left. That brought the visiting Cavaliers to within 5-1.
Peotter, Fjelland, and Lucas added goals down the stretch to give the Spartans their sixth straight win.
“Obviously, they put in a lot of work over the years,” Griffith said in describing the seniors. “It was neat for them to get a win, and a couple of them got goals.”
Spearfish (9-3) will close the regular season Thursday, Sept. 30, against Rapid City Stevens.
