Spearfish girls stun STM, 48-45

SPEARFISH — Spearfish held the upper hand throughout the fourth quarter Tuesday night and edged St. Thomas More 48-45 in a varsity girls’ basketball game played at the Spearfish High School gym.
“Kind of our theme this week is just staying the course, trusting the process,” Spearfish head coach Dakota Johnson said. She added the team had to battle through things and not get defeated.
“These girls did that, and I had a pile of girls coming off the bench that we needed some juice. That really just kind of kick-started everything for us,” Johnson said.
St. Thomas More led 13-8 after the first quarter and 32-24 at halftime. The visiting Cavaliers held a 38-34 edge when Spearfish’s Sofie Guthmiller converted a layup to bring Spearfish to within 38-36 with 42 seconds left in the third stanza.
Brylee Grubb’s 3-point field goal put the home standing Spartans up 39-38 with five seconds remaining in the frame. Kochuten stole the inbounds pass and scored a buzzer-beating layup as Spearfish led 41-38.
“Once we got that, we knew we’re on track; we’re staying the course,” Johnson said. “They just didn’t falter from there.”
Grubb said she was trying to set a ball screen for Kochuten but shot because that screen option was not open. That basket put Spearfish up by one, but the best was yet to come.
“I was more excited because Mya (Kochuten) was down there playing defense and got that quick steal for the two,” Grubb said. “No one even saw her coming.”
The Spartans’ edge stayed between one and six points throughout the final quarter. Spearfish led 48-45 with 1.1 seconds left, and a final St. Thomas More shot missed the mark.
Kochuten (12 points) and Grubb (11) reached double figures for Spearfish, now 3-6. St. Thomas More (10-3) received 15 points from Reese Ross, who was held scoreless in the second half.
A lot of grit and awareness led to Spearfish’s second-half defensive success against Ross, Johnson said. She added she challenged the team at halftime because it was not meeting its goal against the Cavaliers’ senior forward.
“We switched up our defenses a little bit,” Johnson said of the second half. “We were very lackadaisical, very stagnant in our defense trying to pack it in on Reese Ross. That’s just not who we are.”
Grubb said Spearfish wanted to keep Ross at 10 or fewer points for the game. The Spartans ran a couple of different defenses and played as a team in the second half, Grubb added.
“We just came together, and we never gave up,” Grubb said. “We were all there for each other and just kept fighting the whole way.”
Grubb addressed the fourth quarter and said Spearfish has had other tough games this season. She said those situations helped the Spartans gain more composure.
“It gives us momentum, especially going into (Rapid City) Central,” Grubb said of the significance of Tuesday’s win.
Grubb is a junior forward who takes pride in her defense. She said she is also expected to rebound and score on shots under the basket.
Her role has not really changed from the 2021-22 season to now. Grubb said, however, she is scoring more points than she has in the past.
Offseason preparation involved a lot of open gym time and spending time in the weight room. Grubb said playing as a team has really helped the Spartans’ chemistry.
“We’ve played some really close games: Pierre, Stevens, Red Cloud,” Grubb said in describing season highlights so far. She added the Spartans fared really well in defeating Hill City, but Tuesday’s game was at the top of the highlights list.
The entire season has been really fun for Grubb, who is a co-captain with Tayler Duncan. Grubb also is called upon to lead, bring intensity, and set the tone.
Johnson said Spearfish increased the defensive tempo and got after things, which helped the Spartans’ momentum.
What does a win like this mean for the Spartans?
“We’ve just been right on the bubble,” Johnson said. “For us to be down and then make a comeback — and then maintain that and end with a win — it’s just huge for them to see what it means to stay the course.”
Spearfish scoring: Mya Kochuten 12, Brylee Grubb 11, Maria Bouman 8, Jozie Dana 6, Kate Scharf 6, Addi Reiners 3, Sofie Guthmiller 2. Totals 20 field goals, one for two from the free throw line, 48 points.
St. Thomas More scoring: Reese Ross 15, Jada Mollman 12, Sloane Keszler 8, Megan Lee 6, Gabby Robbins 4. Totals 20 field goals, two for two from the free throw line, 45 points.
Field goal percentages: Spearfish 46 (20-43), St. Thomas More 51 (20-39)
Three-point field goals: Spearfish 7 (Scharf 2, Kochuten 2, Reiners 1, Grubb 1, Dana 1), St. Thomas More 3 (Keszler 2, Ross 1)
Rebounds: Spearfish 17 (Grubb 4), St. Thomas More 25 (Ross 7)
Turnovers: Spearfish 13, St. Thomas More 18
Total fouls: Spearfish 10, St. Thomas More 8
Spearfish is scheduled to visit Rapid City Central on Thursday, Jan. 26. Johnson said the Cobblers like to push the ball and guard aggressively on defense.
The Spartans will need to hit the open shots and make free throws, according to Johnson.
