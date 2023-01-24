Spearfish girls stun STM, 48-45

Sofie Guthmiller, right, of Spearfish defends St. Thomas More’s Scarlet Grimshaw in the final seconds. Brylee Grubb observes the effort in the background. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — Spearfish held the upper hand throughout the fourth quarter Tuesday night and edged St. Thomas More 48-45 in a varsity girls’ basketball game played at the Spearfish High School gym.

“Kind of our theme this week is just staying the course, trusting the process,” Spearfish head coach Dakota Johnson said. She added the team had to battle through things and not get defeated.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.