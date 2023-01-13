Spearfish girls stumble to begin weekend

Spearfish’s Mya Kochuten shoots in the lane over Brandon Valley defender Ava Kellenberger. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — Spearfish dropped a 58-49 varsity girls’ basketball decision to Brandon Valley, Friday night, as the Spartans began their home weekend at the Spearfish High School gym.

“It’s just those few-minute stretches throughout the game, especially in the first half, that really got us,” Spearfish head coach Dakota Johnson said.

