Tori Williams, of Sturgis Brown, drives past Kate Scharf, of Spearfish, during the game on Tuesday in Sturgis. The Lady Spartans won 52-25. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

STURGIS — The Spearfish Lady Spartans soundly defeated the Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers, 52-25, Tuesday night in Sturgis.

“We had a lot of balance, and a lot of girls step up. They play composed and under control, and had the right mentality going into the game and they played together so you can ask for much more,” said Dakota Johnson, Spearfish’s head coach.  “Mya (Kochuten) is so smooth, she understands when to score and when to kick, and that brings great momentum for us.  She is just a lights out shooter when she gets going, and we were able to feed off of that. And our defense also gave us some momentum, so all around just great balance.”

