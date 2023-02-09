STURGIS — The Spearfish Lady Spartans soundly defeated the Sturgis Brown Lady Scoopers, 52-25, Tuesday night in Sturgis.
“We had a lot of balance, and a lot of girls step up. They play composed and under control, and had the right mentality going into the game and they played together so you can ask for much more,” said Dakota Johnson, Spearfish’s head coach. “Mya (Kochuten) is so smooth, she understands when to score and when to kick, and that brings great momentum for us. She is just a lights out shooter when she gets going, and we were able to feed off of that. And our defense also gave us some momentum, so all around just great balance.”
The Lady Spartans opened up the game with a 12-2 run that was started by Mya Kochuten scoring a quick five points.
Addisyn Jolley opened the scoring for Sturgis Brown three minutes into the game, and the quarter ended with Spearfish on top 18-6.
Spearfish had another big run at the beginning of the second quarter, 10-3, and they led at halftime, 36-14.
The Lady Spartans outscored the Lady Scoopers 12-4 in the third, making the score 48-18 going into the fourth quarter.
Both benches played a lot of the fourth quarter and the Scoopers netted seven points and the Spartans drained four points and got the win, 52-25.
“We knew going in that Spearfish can shoot, we knew they had the Kochuten and Dana that can light it up, and now they also have multiple 3-point threats. You can tell they are putting in a lot of time in on their skills, that is a lot of off-season work,” said Courtney Pool, Sturgis Brown’s head coach.
Poole said she is not down on her team.
“This is a start. We just have moments that we look good, and it is just hard for us to get the basket in the hole. We just can’t rely on defense to win us a game, we have to make baskets,” Pool said.
Kate Scharf, a freshman for Spearfish, came off of the bench and drained two 3-pointers in the second quarter.
“Anytime you can have a freshman come off of the bench and hit big time threes, I will not complain. We just have a lot of balance, and a bench that can do great things for us,” said Johnson. “We have a lot of weapons inside and outside, and I am proud of how they are playing together.” The leading scoring for the Lady Scoopers was Keeley Heikes with five points, Rachael Banks with four points, and Cali Ewing and Taylor Price with three points each.
Sturgis Brown shot 10 of 45 field goals for 22%, and they were three of 13 shooting free throws for 23%. They also had 21 rebounds and 11 turnovers.
“We just continue to tell the girls to keep fighting, don’t give up, keep working and lets see what happens,” said Pool.
Kochuten led the Lady Spartans in scoring with 13 points, followed by Addi Reiners with 10 points. Spearfish 22 of 49 from the field for 44%, and they were two of five from the charity stripe for 40%. Spearfish also pulled down 30 rebounds and had nine turnovers.
The Spartans are back in action on tonight hosting the Custer Wildcats.
The girls game begins at 6:30 p.m., with the boys game to follow at 8 p.m.
Sturgis Brown will travel to Hot Springs Friday to face the Bison.
