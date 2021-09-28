Spearfish girls’ softball finishes third at state

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School junior varsity girls’ softball club team paced third, out of 25 teams, at the SD High School State B JV Classic, Sept. 25-26, in Sioux Falls. Spearfish defeated West Central 12-9, defeated Watertown 14-2, defeated Sturgis 9-1, lost to West Central 10-4, and lost to Viborg Hurley 9-6. Pictured are, back row from left: Coach Jeff Caldwell, Coach Adrian Feyereisen, Alexis Grismer, Sadie Ellingsen, Liana Ornelas, Kiana Stahlecker, Taylor Mills, Abigayle Feyereisen, Lorelei Seaman, Alex Stevens, and Coach Jeremy Merjil. Front row from left: Chloe Merjil and Chloe Lerew.
