Spearfish girls' soccer team shuts out Belle Fourche

Sierra Sandford of Spearfish heads the ball down the field. Sandford and her teammates defeated Belle Fourche 4-0. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — Spearfish posted its third consecutive varsity girls’ soccer victory by defeating Belle Fourche 4-0 Tuesday night at the Black Hills Energy sports complex.

“From our perspective, I just don’t think we executed very well,” Spearfish head coach Justin Griffith said while crediting Belle Fourche for its effort. He added the Spartans were not able to possess the ball, switch the point of attack, or play to feet very successfully.

