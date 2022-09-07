Spearfish girls' soccer team shuts out Belle Fourche

SPEARFISH — Spearfish posted its third consecutive varsity girls’ soccer victory by defeating Belle Fourche 4-0 Tuesday night at the Black Hills Energy sports complex.
“From our perspective, I just don’t think we executed very well,” Spearfish head coach Justin Griffith said while crediting Belle Fourche for its effort. He added the Spartans were not able to possess the ball, switch the point of attack, or play to feet very successfully.
Kate Scharf scored twice during the first 8 ½ minutes as the Spartans built a 2-0 lead. Isabella Conklin-Banner added a goal midway through the half for a 3-0 Spearfish lead.
“We were able to break through a few times,” Griffith said of that first half. “Really, the goals we scored, I don’t think, were good goals. I think they were sloppy more than good.”
Conklin-Banner scored with 30 ½ minutes remaining for the final margin.
Belle Fourche head coach Rebekah Trimble said her team played really well in the second half.
“I think we just had to get prepared,” Trimble said in describing the first half. She added the Broncs expected what Spearfish did but had to make the proper adjustments.
“We had to pinch up when we were on the defense because we were getting a little mixed up,” Trimble said of the halftime adjustments.
Belle Fourche (zero wins, seven losses, one tie) will host St. Thomas More on Saturday, Sept. 10. Trimble said the Broncs now know what to expect, and it should be a better battle than last time (a 7-0 loss on Aug. 30).
Trimble said attitude, along with being able to adjust on the spot, are two of the biggest takeaways from this game to the St. Thomas More one.
Belle Fourche’s Aleyah Carbajal said clumping posed the biggest first-half issue. She added that resulted in Spearfish goals because a lot of players were left open.
“They have a lot more numbers, and that is a lot harder for us,” Carbajal said in comparing Spearfish to Belle Fourche. She added, however, that makes the Broncs more as a team because of a family-like atmosphere.
Carbajal said St. Thomas More passes a lot and crashes the goal. She added that requires the Broncs to have a positive mindset and get the ball out as soon as possible.
“I feel like I had one of my best games during this game,” Carbajal said. She added the Sturgis Brown contest was another highlight.
“I think we could have played better if we would have moved the ball better, pass to feet instead of passing to space,” Spearfish’s Hollie Wise said.
Wise said Spearfish was able to find gaps in the Belle Fourche defense in the first half. She said the Spartans have worked on moving in and out of their positions and switching up top.
“We’ve gotten a lot more comfortable with each other, and we’ve got a lot better chemistry than at the beginning,” Wise said in describing a campaign that finds Spearfish with a 4-3 record going into its Sept. 13 home game against Sturgis Brown.
Griffith said the Scoopers will always play Spearfish tough in a rivalry game, and he anticipates physical play. “We definitely need to be able to rise to those occasions,” he added.
The Spartans are battling a number of injuries and missing three or four starters, according to Griffith.
Wise said defense has improved the most for the Spartans this season. She said the offense has become more creative up top and moving the ball better.
“They’re going to be scrappy,” Wise said in describing the Scoopers. “We’re just going to play our game and try to move the ball like we’ve been doing.”
Spearfish picked up a pair of 1-0 wins at Sioux Falls O’Gorman and Yankton last weekend. Wise said those outcomes have given the Spartans a lot of confidence.
