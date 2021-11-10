Spearfish girls’ soccer team enjoys success

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish varsity girls’ soccer team finished the 2021 season with an 11-6 record and reached the quarterfinals of the Class AA playoffs before losing to Rapid City Stevens, 2-0.
Head coach Justin Griffith said coming into the season, there were a lot of unknowns.
“I think coming in, obviously there were a lot of unknowns. We didn’t know what to expect. But we had a really good offseason, so we were just excited to go out there, and put our best foot forward, and let the chips fall where they may,” Griffith said.
Griffith said he thought the players did a good job adjusting to a new coaching staff, and new ideas.
“I think the transition went really well. We had an opportunity to meet with our leaders early in the summer, and kind of build from there. So we did some planning for the remainder of the summer planning for the season, and we connected,” said Griffith. “I give them a lot of credit. They placed trust in us, and supported us along the way, and it went pretty well.
The Spartans started the season with a 5-3 loss to Aberdeen Central and a 2-0 loss to Pierre T.F. Riggs before winning 11 of the next 12 games, including going on an eight-game win streak.
“We had a real tough schedule right off the bat. One of the things that is always difficult when you’re playing tough teams on about 15 hours rest, and the back half of those doubleheaders we struggled. We just didn’t have the legs, especially in the Pierre game where it was 100 degrees,” said Griffith. “Once we kind of got past that stretch, we learned a lot about ourselves, and what we needed to do. We were able to do some self scouting there, changed up a few things, and I think the girls really hit their stride the last quarter of the season, and had some pretty good momentum going into the playoffs.”
The Spartans defeated O’Gorman 4-1 in the first round of the playoffs, before losing to Rapid City Stevens 2-0 in the quarterfinals.
“I think we were disappointed, for sure. Stevens is good as they come. They made the finals and lost in a single-elimination shootout. We played them a one-goal game for over 80 minutes, and we pushed late to see if we could get an equalizer and conceded a counter attack goal, but I’m really proud of our girls,” said Griffith. “If you look at past seasons they haven’t been within five goals, so I think they convinced themselves that they can compete with anyone in the state, so I was really proud of them for stepping up and going toe-to-toe with a team like Stevens. Obviously we got the better of them the first game, and they got the better of us the second game. But both games were close. Both games were hard-fought games, and I’m just really proud of the way the girls approached that game.”
The 2021 Spearfish squad loses seniors Dillan Richards, Halle Fjelland, Natalie Dean, and Tessa Lucas to graduation.
“What I really appreciate about them is what they gave to our team, and our program on and off the field. They were good mentors, good leaders; they led by example and helped the underclassmen. They had strong work ethic. They brought a positive attitude every day. They were just ready to go to work, and I think that that really translated well to the other players,” said Griffith. “I think that again, they had the right attitude, and when you have kids that have the right attitude and the right approach you can do a lot of things as a team, and you can really grow. We talked a lot about the culture of our program and building that the way we want that culture to be, and I think they really embraced that; they embodied it.”
Griffith said the program will continue to build off this season’s success.
“I think we need to build off what we did this year. I think we were able to set how we wanted to play, and we learned there are some things we need to work on. Technically, tactically, physically, psychologically, and those are the four main areas I look at when I am assessing our team. We’re taking that into the off-season now, and try to work on those areas.”
Griffith added, “As coaches, we can’t practically be engaged thoughout the year, but our future leaders are stepping up, and they are leading that charge. I’m excited for the program to continue to grow, and those four seniors are going to be tough to replace, but just like every year it’s next lady up, and so those girls that are juniors right now are stepping up and ready to go.”
