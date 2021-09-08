BELLE FOURCHE — Spearfish scored four goals in the first 6 1/2 minutes Tuesday afternoon and downed Belle Fourche 8-1 in varsity girls’ soccer action from the Black Hills Roundup complex, in Belle Fourche.
“We did a fairly good job at times starting to work on our possession,” Spearfish head coach Justin Griffith said. “That’s some we’ve been really drilling home this past week.”
Adelyn Bouman’s goal 25 seconds into the game put Spearfish ahead 1-0. She added a second goal less than 1 1/2 minutes later, and a Brooke Peotter tally boosted the Spartans’ advantage to 3-0.
Bouman finished the early scoring run to make the score 4-0 with 33 1/2 minutes left in the first half. Peotter’s goal with 10 minutes remaining gave the Spartans a 5-0 halftime lead.
A Sadie Gates score with 25 minutes 17 seconds left in the game pushed Spearfish’s advantage to 6-0.
Belle Fourche’s Jessica Dudley posted a shot on goal that was deflected back into play. She scored on the rebound to bring the Broncs within 6-1 as 23:29 remained.
Kate Scharf and Peotter finished the scoring for Spearfish, which improved to 4-3 on the season.
“Our younger players stepped up,” Griffith said. “I think they’re still getting used to what’s needed from them in order to play that style.” He added it is a matter of thinking the game as it is being played.
The Spartans will visit Sturgis Brown at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
“The second half was much better than the first half,” Broncs’ head coach Rob Creed said. He added that at halftime, he challenged team members to mark up to a player and stay with that opponent.
“Spearfish came to play. We were not,” Creed said in describing the first 6 1/2 minutes.
Belle Fourche, now 1-7, will visit St. Thomas More at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
