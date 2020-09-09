Spearfish girls’ soccer team defeats Belle Fourche

SPEARFISH — Spearfish received six Hanna Bjorkman goals and three from Brooke Peotter as it defeated Belle Fourche 12-0 Tuesday night in a varsity girls’ soccer game played at the Black Hills Energy Complex in Spearfish. Play ended after 60 minutes because of the mercy rule.
“The girls did a great job of controlling the game and playing together as a team,” said Spartans’ head coach Katrina Huft, whose squad has won four of its last five games.
Bjorkman, Ashley Mailloux, and Tessa Lucas entered the scoring column as Spearfish built a 3-0 lead in the first half. Peotter added a pair of goals as the margin reached 5-0.
The Spartans tallied three goals before the half ended with an 8-0 lead. Bjorkman, Madie Donovan, and Peotter did the honors.
Bjorkman accounted for all of the second-half scoring, as she collected four more goals.
“It was just the start from the very back working it up throughout the defense into the midfield,” Huft said in explaining the success Bjorkman and Peotter enjoyed. Huft credited hustle for the opportunities she had.
Huft said that level of teamwork has remained rather constant throughout the season. She added the players are very level-headed and want to play hard.
Belle Fourche head coach Rob Creed agreed it was a very rough game all the way around.
“We have six girls injured, and so we had to bring up some more experienced younger girls,” Creed said. “We just have to keep working, keep our heads up. That’s all we can do.”
Belle Fourche is now 0-9 on the season and will host St. Thomas More on Saturday, Sept. 12.
Spearfish improved its record to 6-3 and will visit Sturgis on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
