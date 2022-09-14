Spearfish girls' soccer team blanks Sturgis Brown

Spearfish’s Isabelle Conklin-Banner, right, moves past Sturgis Brown defender Maggie Brink during a varsity girls’ soccer game played Tuesday night in Spearfish. Pioneer photos by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — Spearfish scored two goals per half Tuesday night and shut out Sturgis Brown 4-0 in a varsity girls’ soccer game played at the Black Hills Energy sports complex.

“One of the things we’ve been doing is trying to possess the ball a bit better,” Spartans’ head coach Justin Griffith said. “I thought we did some of that for moments of the game.”

