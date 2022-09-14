Spearfish girls' soccer team blanks Sturgis Brown

SPEARFISH — Spearfish scored two goals per half Tuesday night and shut out Sturgis Brown 4-0 in a varsity girls’ soccer game played at the Black Hills Energy sports complex.
“One of the things we’ve been doing is trying to possess the ball a bit better,” Spartans’ head coach Justin Griffith said. “I thought we did some of that for moments of the game.”
Isabelle Conklin-Banner scored with 35 minutes 45 seconds remaining in the first half as the Spartans took a 1-0 lead. Teammate Kate Scharf put Spearfish up 2-0 with 13 minutes 40 seconds to go before halftime.
Sturgis Brown goalkeeper Nellie Wetsit made a pair of saves to keep the halftime score at 2-0.
Two Wetsit saves began the second half for the Scoopers. Jenna Burke recorded a shot on goal, and Sturgis Brown had a crossing opportunity, but the team could not score.
Spearfish extended its advantage to 3-0 on Scharf’s goal with 11 minutes left. She added another tally just before the game ended for the final margin.
“I think we could have worked more together than just putting the whole game on one shoulder,” Sturgis Brown defender Cali Ewing said.
Ewing said the Scoopers tried to get the passes to their targets, but checking into the ball would serve as a focus at practice.
Spearfish has quick players and changes direction very quickly, according to Ewing. She said players need to position their hips to where the ball will go.
“I think we have a lot of potential from the younger kids,” said Ewing, who added this season has gone better than the 2021 campaign. “Once we get the hang of all playing together as a team, we can really pull through.”
Ewing said the Scoopers have really improved their passing throughout the season. She added players are looking more for passes and trying to create opportunities for others instead of just taking the ball up the field.
Griffith said the Spartans lost their composure at times and gave away the ball too easily.
“For the most part, we were pretty organized,” Griffith said of Spearfish’s defense. “A lot of the defense starts with our forwards and our midfield.”
Griffith said those players did a lot to deny Sturgis Brown the ability to build into Spearfish’s final one-third.
Spartans’ junior Sofie Guthmiller said the team had the right mindset coming in. “We work as a team and being able to complete certain passes, be more creative up top,” she added in explaining that mindset.
Guthmiller said Sturgis Brown’s lineup has fast forwards, and that challenges a defense. She added Spearfish had to come up with different ways to be back and be ready for through balls.
“We’ve had a few injuries amongst the team and a few people out sick,” Guthmiller said in describing the recent past. “But we’ve come together, and a lot of the younger ones have stepped up to come and play at a higher level.”
Trying out a new position has been a season highlight for Guthmiller. She plays a center back position after previously playing at right outside back.
She said being more communicative is one of the biggest adjustments she has had to make.
Spearfish takes a 5-3 record into its home game this Thursday against Douglas/Rapid City Christian.
“Hopefully, we can try new things out, depending on who’s back and ready to play,” Guthmiller said when asked what she expects to see.
Griffith said the Patriots should come out motivated and ready to play Thursday. He added the Spartans must be ready to play.
“What they did a lot better than us was, they brought the speed of play up,” Sturgis Brown head coach Adam Fitzpatrick said of the Spartans. He added that slowed down the Scoopers and made them frantic.
The Scoopers struggled to string together passes and build moments leading to success, Fitzpatrick said.
Sturgis Brown, 3-6, is scheduled to host Belle Fourche on Thursday.
All nominations are voted online by the readers.
Only one vote per IP address is recorded during the polling period.
Poll closes at Noon Wednesday and the winner will be announced in Thursday's print edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.