The Spearfish High School girls’ soccer team FUNdamentals program ended April 2, at Spartan Park, in Spearfish. Top: Lady Spartan coach Justin Griffith, far right, gets a pie in the face from one the athletes attending the program. Pictured above are all the girls’ ages 8 to 14, who attended the program. Courtesy photos
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School girls’ soccer team concluded their FUNdamentals program, April 2, at Spartan Park, in Spearfish.
“As a high school program, one of the head winds for us is the players entering our program are not prepared technically or tactically. To help our younger players develop, we created the FUNdamentals program,” said Justin Griffith, the Lady Spartans soccer coach. “We structured the program into modules where we emphasized proper technique, accuracy, speed of play, and sound tactical decision-making. We created a low stress environment, complete with music playing, while still challenging the players to push themselves.”
The program was held for girls 8-14, November through March, for one hour, on Sundays.
The training was done by the Spearfish girls’ soccer players and coaching staff.
Griffith said the players were offered opportunities to play against a variety of age groups.
The camp focused on dribbling, first touch/receive, shielding, shooting, passing, juggling, throw-ins, defending, goalkeeping, and ball mastery.
“Each week we assigned the players homework and maintained a tracking board to monitor progress. For the players who completed their homework, they will be rewarded with the opportunity to “pie” the coaches this upcoming week. At the end of the program, we provide the players with a comprehensive evaluation and next steps for development,” Griffith said.
