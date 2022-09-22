STURGIS — The Spearfish High School varsity girls’ soccer team defeated Sturgis Brown 4-1 Tuesday at Woodle Field, in Sturgis.
It was the sixth straight win for the Lady Spartans.
“I thought we played a much better game today,” Spearfish head coach Justin Griffith said in comparing his team’s performance to that of last week, when the Lady Spartans prevailed 4-0 over the Lady Scoopers.
“We were connecting on passes, just varied our attack up front. We were much more creative than we were in the first game,” Griffith said.
Madie Donovan scored with 32 minutes remaining in the first half to put Spearfish ahead 1-0. Hanna Bjorkman collected two goals within a 31-second span as Spearfish went ahead 3-0.
Kate Scharf’s goal with 3 minutes 23 seconds remaining in the first half presented Spearfish with a 4-0 lead.
“The biggest thing for us was just playing our game,” Griffith said of that first half. He added that included connecting on passes and take what the defense gives.
Sturgis Brown avoided the shutout with 3:48 remaining on Avery Marler’s goal.
Spearfish forward Isabella Conklin-Banner said the Spartans got possessions and touches on the ball.
Conklin-Banner said the Lady Spartans recently lost one of their players but stepped things up and worked together as a team.
“We have some very fast players on our team,” Conklin-Banner said in describing the Lady Spartans’ first-half success..
Conklin-Banner said Spearfish has been working a lot on team bonding, and that has played a large role in the winning streak. She added gives-and-goes, along with defense, have also helped a lot.
Griffith said playing as a team has been the biggest factor during Spearfish’s winning streak.
“Our defense has been playing at a much higher level, so that’s helped us,” he said.
The Spartans (7-3) are scheduled to host Rapid City Central at 2 p.m. Saturday,in Spearfish.
“They’re going to be physical; they’re going to be fast,” Griffith said of the Lady Cobblers.
He added they are strong technically and tactically.
Conklin-Banner said working together will give Spearfish the best chance of success.
She agreed the Lady Spartans are playing with a great deal of confidence.
Sturgis Brown head coach Adam Fitzpatrick said his team changed its formation and increased its aggressiveness level from that first Spearfish game to today.
He added the Lady Scoopers were in a good position to score its second-half goal.
"They're strong in the back, in the middle,
