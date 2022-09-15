Spearfish girls shut out Douglas/RC Christian

Spearfish’s Breanna Dietrich, right, looks to work her way around Douglas/Rapid City Christian opponent Reagan Alvarez on Thursday night. Dietrich and her Spartans’ teammates earned a 10-0 victory. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — Spearfish collected seven goals in the first half tonight and went on to defeat Douglas/Rapid City Christian 10-0 in a varsity girls’ soccer game at the Black Hills Energy sports complex. Play ended with two minutes left because of the 10-goal mercy rule.

“The biggest thing is just our ball movement,” Spartans’ head coach Justin Griffith said. “It was can we move the ball around, can we be less predictable offensively, attack from different angles?”

