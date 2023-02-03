Lead-Deadwood’s Erica Hansen, right, loses control of the ball while being guarded by Addi Reiners of Spearfish during Tuesday night’s 47-9 loss to the Lady Spartans, in Lead. Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles
LEAD — The Spearfish Lady Spartans had no trouble defeating the Lead-Deadwood Lady Golddiggers 47-9 Tuesday night, in Lead.
“They stepped out on the court and took care of business and did what they were supposed to do, so I am proud of how they executed, and were confident the whole way,” said Dakota Johnson, the Lady Spartans head coach.
Spearfish only played their starters for one quarter and led 15-0, before giving away to reserves for the rest of the game.
“I am really proud of our bench stepping up on the floor, and we didn’t really notice a difference (Between starters and reserves).They took care of business, and they handled themselves, and we had a lot of balance on the floor, and that is what you want out of your bench,” Johnson said.
Spearfish led 15-0 after one quarter, 29-2 at the half, 45-5 after three quarters, and 47-9 was the final.
Spearfish has a tough road ahead of them, hosting Huron Friday and Mitchell Saturday.
“The games are going to be very high caliber, and very competitive. They have our number, and I think they are going to give us everything they’ve got, and we’ve got to do the same,” said Johnson. “We’ve got to be playing how we know we can play. We’ve shown that throughout the season, and we’ve had a couple of times where we got over the hump when we finished, and more times than I’d like we came up short in those close games.”
“So, I am hoping they step on the floor the same way with their confidence, and we play how we know we can,” Johnson said.
Lead-Deadwood scoring: Erica Hansen 3, Piper Rogers 2, Taylor Hansen 2, and Clarissa Heisinger 2.
Spearfish scoring: Kate Scharf 8, Sierra West 6, Laina Ornelas 4, Brylee Grubb 4, Callie Wince 4, Taylor Duncan 3, Jozie Dana 3, Cassidy Ewing 3, Addi Reiners 2, Avery Kirk 2, Mya Kochuten 2, Adi Bouman 2, and Kali Reiners 2.
