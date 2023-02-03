spfsh girls bball_4031.jpg

Lead-Deadwood’s Erica Hansen, right, loses control of the ball while being guarded by Addi Reiners of Spearfish during Tuesday night’s 47-9 loss to the Lady Spartans, in Lead. Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles

LEAD — The Spearfish Lady Spartans had no trouble defeating the Lead-Deadwood Lady Golddiggers 47-9 Tuesday night, in Lead.

“They stepped out on the court and took care of business and did what they were supposed to do, so I am proud of how they executed, and were confident the whole way,” said Dakota Johnson, the Lady Spartans head coach.

