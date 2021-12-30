Spearfish girls re-enter win column

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish varsity girls' basketball team snapped a two-game slide by defeating Hot Springs 41-21 Thursday afternoon at the Spearfish High School gym.
"It was not pretty, but a win is a win," Spartans' head coach Dakota Johnson said after seeing her team improve to 3-2. "That's all we care about at the end of the season."
Stella Marcus' layup propelled Spearfish to an 8-0 lead. Teammate Sofie Guthmiller converted a layup to put the Spartans ahead 10-2 at the break.
An 8-2 run opened the second stanza for Spearfish. Brylee Grubb's basket opened the margin to 18-4.
The Spartans led 21-9 at halftime and claimed a 9-3 scoring edge in the third frame. Alivia Heairet netted two free throws to put Spearfish up 30-12.
Spearfish claimed an 11-9 scoring edge in the fourth quarter for the final margin.
Marcus finished with a team-high nine points for Spearfish. Jozie Dana chipped in with eight points.
"We had stretches of a lot more energy defensively that kind of led to some easier buckets," Johnson said. "That just kind of builds on the momentum, and then we'd get into stretches of being a little bit lackadaisical and kind of playing into their tempo instead of ours."
Hot Springs received eight points from Rachel Rickenbach and five points from Alyssa Koffler. The Bison is now 0-5 on the season.
Spearfish scoring: Stella Marcus 9, Jozie Dana 8, Brylee Grubb 5, Mya Kochuten 5, Alivia Heairet 5, Sofie Guthmiller 4, Laina Ornelas 3, Sierra West 2. Totals 15 field goals, 6 of 13 from the free throw line, 41 points.
Hot Springs scoring: Rachel Rickenbach 8, Alyssa Koffler 5, Megan Sanders 4, Kambree Maciejewski 2, Maggie Preuss 2. Totals 6 field goals, 8 of 18 from the free throw line, 21 points.
Field goal percentages: Spearfish 29 (15-51), Hot Springs 21 (6-28)
Three-point field goals: Spearfish 5 (Ornelas 1, Dana 1, Heairet 1, Kochuten 1, Marcus 1), Hot Springs 1 (Koffler 1)
Rebounds: Spearfish 30 (Marcus and Guthmiller 4 each), Hot Springs 39 (Preuss 7)
Turnovers: Spearfish 27, Hot Springs 33
Total fouls: Spearfish 18, Hot Springs 11
Spearfish will visit Rapid City Stevens on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
