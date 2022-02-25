Spearfish girls hold off Yankton

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish varsity girls' basketball team ended its regular season Friday night by edging Yankton 43-40 at the Spearfish High School gym.
"They just played their guts out, and I'm so proud of them," Spartans' head coach Dakota Johnson said. "It's nice to finally see things click."
Tayler Duncan's 3-point field goal put Spearfish ahead 6-2. Yankton used a 6-0 run to close the opening frame and claim an 8-6 edge.
Spearfish stayed within 10-9 in the second stanza on a Stella Marcus basket. A 3-point field goal by Ellie Karolevitz capped a 5-2 run that put the visiting Gazelles ahead 15-11.
Alivia Heairet netted two free throws as the Spartans closed the gap to 19-17. Yankton's Claire Tereshinski completed a three-point play to make the score 22-17, with the Gazelles leading 24-20 at the break.
Yankton opened the third quarter on a 7-3 run. Jordynn Salvatori made two free throws as the Gazelles went ahead 31-23.
Marcus and Sofie Guthmiller keyed a 6-1 Spearfish run. A Marcus steal and layup brought the Spartans within 32-29 to end the frame.
Duncan's two free throws capped an 8-0 Spartans' run to start the fourth quarter and put Spearfish ahead 38-32.
Jozie Dana connected from 3-point range with just under two minutes left, keeping the Spartans up 41-35. Yankton scored the next five points, with Molly Savey's 3-point field goal bringing the Gazelles within 41-40.
Guthmiller and Marcus each netted a free throw as Spearfish led 43-40 with 24 seconds left. Yankton missed two shots, and the ball went out of bounds with 4.6 seconds to go. A final 3-point attempt for the Gazelles missed the mark to end the game.
Marcus netted 16 points for Spearfish, who won its third straight game and improved to 8-12. Duncan chipped in with eight points.
Yankton, 5-14, received 16 points from Karolevitz. and nine from Tereshinski.
"Our defense kind of carried us, and just recognizing the time and score, recognizing the situation that's in front of us," Johnson said in explaining Spearfish's fourth-quarter success. "We took care of the ball better."
Spearfish currently holds the 14th spot in Class AA, with the top 16 teams advancing to the SoDak 16 event. Johnson said Friday's win serves as a huge momentum boost.
Yankton ends its regular season on Saturday, when it visits Sturgis Brown. The Gazelles are 15th in the Class AA standings.
