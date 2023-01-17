Area girls' wrestlers 1.jpg

Spearfish’s Maraia Kruske works against Hot Springs opponent Meredith Ramacher during Saturday’s Black Hills Conference wrestling tournament. Kruske earned a 43-second pin at 106 pounds. Pioneer photos by Jason Gross

Click to purchase this photo

LEAD — For the second straight year the Spearfish High School girls’ wrestling team captured the Black Hills Conference title at the annual BHC Tournament Saturday, in Lead.

Spearfish scored 140 points and placed first in the team standings. Belle Fourche was second at 89.5 points; Lead-Deadwood finished seventh at 30 points.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.