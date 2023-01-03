Spearfish girls give Stevens battle in setback

SPEARFISH — Spearfish gave Rapid City Stevens all it could handle Tuesday night before dropping a 53-48 varsity girls' basketball decision at the Spearfish High School gym.
The Spartans (1-3) led 14-12 after the first quarter and played a second stanza that featured six lead changes. Rapid City Stevens went ahead 29-27 at halftime.
A 15-10 scoring edge in the third quarter gave the visiting Raiders a 44-37 advantage. Stevens went ahead 49-40 early in the final frame, only to see Spearfish slice the margin to five points on three occasions. The last instance was the 53-48 final score.
Maria Bouman netted a game-high 17 points for Spearfish, with Jozie Dana adding 14. Macey Wathen scored 13 points to pace Stevens.
“Defensively, we really wanted to keep them (Stevens) off the glass, keep them out of the middle,” Spearfish head coach Dakota Johnson said.
“We did good in the beginning and then really just kind of got gassed. That gave them way too many offensive rebounds,” Johnson said in describing the key third quarter.
Johnson said Spearfish’s offense wanted to see balance across the floor. She added players stepped up when one team member was taken away.
Spearfish’s team boasts a lot of guts, Johnson said. She added players are not afraid of going against any opponent.
Johnson said the Spartans have been working in recent days on finding their rhythm and making sure their shots are solid.
“I’ve seen a lot of good things,” Johnson said. “I think the main thing is, we always just have that one quarter where we’re short.”
Johnson added Spearfish can be very dangerous down the stretch when it puts together a complete game for all four quarters.
Bouman has really established an inside presence, according to Johnson. The junior’s efforts included 17 rebounds.
“It was really exciting because it was like pretty much the first time we were scoring across the board,” Bouman said.
Bouman said she was more confident in battling for rebounds than she has been in the past. She added Spearfish was also able to hold Stevens back on defense and stop some of their drives.
“We pressured and made them (Stevens) have uncomfortable shots that they weren’t used to taking,” Bouman said of the first half.
Rapid City drew Spearfish’s defense off its shooters and got those players going in the second half, according to Bouman.
The Spartans accomplish new things every game, Bouman said. She added they set goals of what they will improve for the next time.
“We just don’t ever give up,” Bouman said of Spearfish’s strong suits.
Bouman, a junior, defines her on-court role as being a big presence in the post. She tries to rebound and create chances for shooters like Dana and Mya Kochuten.
Pregame preparation for Bouman includes taking about 15 minutes before warmups to focus on the task, along with working really hard just before tipoff.
This is Bouman’s third varsity season. She said defense largely defined her role during the 2021-22 campaign, and her responsibilities for this season also include offense.
“I’ve been working a lot more on my vertical jump,” Bouman said of the training adjustments she has made. “I’ve worked on just like being stronger, building muscle.”
Season highlights for Bouman include the Dec. 30 game against Pierre. Spearfish fell 57-44, but she said that is probably the closest the team has been to the Governors in the past five years or so.
Spearfish scoring: Maria Bouman 17, Jozie Dana 14, Brylee Grubb 8, Mya Kochuten 4, Tayler Duncan 3, Sofie Guthmiller 2. Totals 15 field goals, 15 of 25 from the free throw line, 48 points.
RC Stevens scoring: Macey Wathen 13, Hailey Oswald 12, Taaliyah Porter 10, Finley Love 7, Isabell Higgins 5, Brittany Jones 4, Claire Fierro 2. Totals 18 field goals, 12 of 20 from the free throw line, 53 points.
Field goal percentages: Spearfish 28 (15-53), RC Stevens 36 (18-50)
Three-point field goals: Spearfish 3 (Dana 3), RC Stevens 5 (Oswald 2, Love 2, Wathen 1)
