Spearfish girls fall to Mitchell, 2-0

SPEARFISH — Spearfish dropped a 2-0 decision to Mitchell in a varsity girls' soccer game played Saturday afternoon at the Black Hills Energy complex.
"It was a tough game, but the girls played really well," Spearfish head coach Katrina Huft said. She added both Mitchell goals resulted from unfortunate bounces, but the Spartans controlled the game with respect to overall play and effort.
Sam Gerlach and Makenzie Peterson tallied both Mitchell scores in the first half.
Spearfish (4-3) will host Sturgis at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.