SPEARFISH — Spearfish dropped a 58-49 varsity girls’ basketball decision to Brandon Valley as the Spartans began their home weekend at the Spearfish High School gym.
“It’s just those few-minute stretches throughout the game, especially in the first half, that really got us,” Spearfish head coach Dakota Johnson said.
The Spartans led 11-8 after the first quarter, but a 17-7 scoring edge in the second frame propelled Brandon Valley to a 25-18 halftime lead. That second stanza began with the visiting Lynx outscoring Spearfish 11-0 over the first 5 ½ minutes.
Johnson said Brandon Valley was very composed during that 5 ½-minute stretch and was able to execute what it wanted. She added the Spartans’ game plan was to speed up the Lynx and keep the ball out of the scorers’ hands, but things did not go well.
Brandon Valley led 36-20 with 4 ½ minutes left in the third frame. Spearfish sliced the margin to 45-40 at the break, and went ahead 45-44 on Kate Scharf’s 3-point field goal with 4 minutes 55 seconds remaining.
Scharf earned Johnson’s praise for her efforts. Johnson said the ninth-grader made some huge shots, and the Spartans’ defense picked things up.
The Lynx responded with an 11-2 run to lead 55-47 in the final one-half minute. Spearfish got no closer than six points after that.
Jozie Dana netted 18 points to pace Spearfish. Her efforts included four 3-point field goals, and she said she was able to shoot with confidence.
“Ultimately, they just hit lots of shots,” Dana said in describing the keys to the Lynx’s success. “We definitely fought back, though.”
Dana said Brandon Valley moved the ball well, and one of Spearfish’s best shooters was face-guarded on defense.
“We had some girls come off the bench and step up,” Dana said of the Spartans’ second-half rally. “We had a lot of urgency, and we were able to just work hard and have a strong mentality of getting back up.”
Spearfish scoring: Jozie Dana 18, Tayler Duncan 9, Kate Scharf 9, Brylee Grubb 4, Mya Kochuten 3, Addi Reiners 3, Maria Bouman 2, Sofie Guthmiller 1.
Brandon Valley scoring: Alyvia Padgett 20, Hilary Behrens 12, Ava Kellenberger 10, Paisley Hoff 6, Kennedi Deckert 5, Jaida Metzger 5. Totals 17 field goals, 14 of 21 from the free throw line, 58 points.
Field goal percentages: Spearfish 33 (16-48), Brandon Valley 45 (17-37)
Three-point field goals: Spearfish 10 (Dana 4, Scharf 3, Duncan 2, Reiners 1), Brandon Valley 10 (Padgett 3, Behrens 2, Kellenberger 2, Metzger 1, Deckert 1)
Rebounds: Spearfish 32 (Dana and Kochuten 6 each), Brandon Valley 23 (Kellenberger 5)
Turnovers: Spearfish 16, Brandon Valley 14
Spearfish ended its weekend slate by dropping a 57-52 decision to Harrisburg on Saturday.
The teams were tied 11-11 after the first quarter, with Harrisburg edging ahead 25-24 at halftime.
Harrisburg claimed a 16-12 scoring edge in the third stanza for a 41-36 advantage. Each team scored 16 points over the final eight minutes for the final margin.
Mya Kochuten scored 13 points for Spearfish, and Tayler Duncan chipped in with 11 points.
Spearfish (2-5) is scheduled to host Red Cloud on Friday, at 6:30 p.m.
