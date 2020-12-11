Spearfish girls fall in season opener

SPEARFISH — Spearfish dropped a 53-35 decision to Yankton in its varsity girls’ basketball season opener Friday evening at the Spearfish High School gym.
“On offense, we felt a little bit rushed,” Spearfish assistant coach Bryan Heck said. “I thought we made a lot of the right reads, but we just had trouble finishing.”
Yankton jumped out to a 14-3, first-quarter lead on Molly Savey’s 3-point field goal.
Hannah Schoon’s layup and Erin Rotert’s three-point play sandwiched a Yankton basket and brought Spearfish within 16-8 when the first quarter ended.
Spearfish stayed within 19-12 in the second period on a Stella Marcus basket. The visiting Gazelles scored the next nine points; Savey’s layup made the score 28-12.
Lily McCarty’s 3-point field goal brought the Spartans within 28-15. Schoon converted a layup to keep Spearfish within 30-17 at the break.
The Gazelles claimed a 9-5 scoring edge in the third quarter and led 39-22 with eight minutes left.
Jordynn Salvatori completed a three-point play in the fourth quarter to keep Yankton ahead 42-28. Spearfish got within 12 points on three occasions, with the last instance at 47-35.
Schoon’s 11-point effort enabled her to top Spearfish’s scoring charts. Marcus chipped in with 10 points.
Yankton received a game-high 22 points from Ellie Karolevitz and 10 points from Salvatori.
Spearfish (0-1) is scheduled to host Brandon Valley at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.