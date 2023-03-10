SPEARFISH — Two state champions and a third-place state finish spelled the end of the campaign for the Spearfish girls’ wrestling team.
Maraia Kruske (106 pounds) and Taylor Graveman (132) emerged as individual champions to end their high school careers. They combined for five state titles during that time.
Marlee Heltzel placed seventh at 170 pounds and Madelynn Schlup was eighth at 113. Mathilde Matsuda (126 pounds) and Jayden Werlinger (154) also represented the Spartans at state.
Spearfish head coach Joel Martin said returning experience served as a team strength going into the season. He added this helped the Spartans at the 2023 state tournament.
Martin said the athletes wanted to concentrate on wrestling from the bottom, as that had posed a struggle in the 2021-22 season. He added that showed a lot of improvement in 2022-23.
“It was kind of our own team,” Spearfish head coach Joel Martin said in describing the campaign. The girls’ team had practiced with the boys’ squad the past couple of seasons before those groups were separated for 2022-23.
“We’re starting that program and moving on from there,” Martin said.
He added practice sessions centered on going back to the basics and working to correct mistakes.
“I think we just got confidence,” Martin said in describing the team’s evolution this season. “We were able to work on more in practices and improve those things.”
Martin said another focal point centered on athletes competing for the entire match. He added team members really bought into that concept.
Spearfish claimed top honors at the Black Hills Conference tournament. Individual champions were Kruske (106 pounds), Schlup (120), Candice Matsuda (126), Graveman (132), and Heltzel (170).
One of Martin’s season highlights centered on Kruske and Graveman end their high school careers as state champions. He agreed they played prominent roles in helping the program get started.
“Just to see those two go out on top was great,” Martin said. He added Graveman wrestled a total of 11 state matches over the past three years and did not allow a single point.
Kruske placed second at the 2022 state tournament, and Martin said that motivated her for this season.
“Maraia (Kruske) was on a mission at the state tournament,” Martin said. “You could tell that she was a different person. You could tell she was locked in.”
Other highlights for Martin included seeing two other athletes (Heltzel and Schlup) place at state.
Martin said Schlup was one of the team’s most improved athletes during the season’s second half. He added Candice Matsuda also showed considerable growth.
Heltzel, Mathilde Matsuda, and Werlinger also showed considerable improvement, Martin said.
Kruske and Graveman represented the senior class. Martin said those athletes would be hugely missed, as they scored many points for Spearfish at tournaments. He added the duo collected about three-fourths of the team’s points at state.
“They were basically the bedrock of our program,” Martin said in describing Graveman and Kruske.
He added many team members wanted to wrestle because of those two, and they helped them get started.
Martin sees a good future for the program. Representation from grades 6 through 12 this season featured as many as 32 athletes.
“Next year, we’re going to be pretty young,” Martin said. “But we’ll still be pretty solid, I think.”
He envisions having a solid core of athletes for the next few seasons.
Martin also thanked assistant coach Cody Powers for his efforts this season.
“He’s basically just like another head coach,” Martin said. “We couldn’t have had the season we had this year without him.”
Martin said Powers does things like helps plan practice and assist athletes with film study.
