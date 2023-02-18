Spearfish girls easily defeat Douglas 57-25

Spearfish’s Mya Kochuten launches a shot between two Douglas defenders during first-half play Thursday night, in Spearfish. Kochuten notched 10 points in the Spartans’ 57-25 win over the Lady Patriots. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish girls’ basketball team celebrated Senior Night by downing Douglas 57-25 in the Spartans’ regular-season home finale,Thursday night, at the Spearfish High School gym.

“They played solid. They executed how they were supposed to, and I can’t ask for much else,” Spearfish head coach Dakota Johnson said.

