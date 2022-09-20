Spearfish girls earn 6th straight win

STURGIS — The Spearfish varsity girls’ soccer team defeated Sturgis Brown 4-1 today at Woodle Field to enter the win column for the sixth straight time.
“I thought we played a much better game today,” Spearfish head coach Justin Griffith said in comparing his team’s performance today to that of last week, when the Spartans prevailed 4-0 over the Scoopers.
“We were connecting on passes, just varied our attack up front. We were much more creative than we were in the first game,” Griffith added.
Madie Donovan scored with 32 minutes remaining in the first half to put Spearfish ahead 1-0. Hanna Bjorkman collected two goals within a 31-second span as the Spartans went ahead 3-0.
Kate Scharf’s goal with 3 minutes 23 seconds remaining in the first half presented Spearfish with a 4-0 lead.
“The biggest thing for us was just playing our game,” Griffith said of that first half. He added that included connecting on passes and take what the defense gives.
Sturgis Brown avoided the shutout with 3:48 remaining on Avery Marler’s goal.
Spearfish forward Isabella Conklin-Banner said the Spartans got possessions and touches on the ball.
Conklin-Banner said the Spartans recently lost one of their players but stepped things up and worked together as a team.
“We have some very fast players on our team,” Conklin-Banner said in describing the Spartans’ first-half success. She added Bjorkman returned to the lineup after being out two to four weeks.
Conklin-Banner said Spearfish has been working a lot on team bonding, and that has played a large role in the winning streak. She added gives-and-goes, along with defense, have also helped a lot.
Griffith said playing as a team has been the biggest factor during Spearfish’s winning streak. “Our defense has been playing at a much higher level, so that’s helped us,” he added.
The Spartans (7-3) are scheduled to host Rapid City Central at 2 p.m. this Saturday.
“They’re going to be physical; they’re going to be fast,” Griffith said of the Cobblers. He added they are strong technically and tactically.
Conklin-Banner said working together will give Spearfish the best chance of success. She agreed the Spartans are playing with a great deal of confidence.
Sturgis Brown head coach Adam Fitzpatrick said his team changed its formation and increased its aggressiveness level from that first Spearfish game to today. He added the Scoopers were in a good position to score their second-half goal.
“They’re strong in the back, in the middle, and up top,” Fitzpatrick said of the Spartans. “They just played a great game.”
Fitzpatrick said Sturgis Brown made a couple of first-half errors. He added the Scoopers connected on passes in the second half.
The Scoopers will visit St. Thomas More this Thursday. Fitzpatrick said Sturgis Brown will stick to its current formation.
“It’s going to be a challenge, but we’re up for it,” Fitzpatrick said of Thursday. He added the Cavaliers are well-coached, have speed up top, and their goalkeeper plays the ball very well.
Sturgis Brown defender Sofia Colunga said the team came out flat early in the game.
“We also connected pretty well as a team the second half; we played well in general,” Colunga said.
In comparing this game to last week’s against Spearfish, Colunga said the Scoopers did not connect much as a team. She added the communication was much better during this game.
“We brought up the aggression level and played as a team,” Colunga said of the second half. She added that in the first half, Sturgis Brown wanted to get an early goal, so the squad dribbled a lot instead of looking for the passes.
Colunga said St. Thomas More is speedy, and the players connect well as a team. “They are really good at finding the open passes and switching the field,” she added.
