Spearfish girls earn 6th straight win

Spearfish’s Hailey Ardis, right, and Sturgis Brown opponent Maggie Brink battle for possession of the ball. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

STURGIS — The Spearfish varsity girls’ soccer team defeated Sturgis Brown 4-1 today at Woodle Field to enter the win column for the sixth straight time.

“I thought we played a much better game today,” Spearfish head coach Justin Griffith said in comparing his team’s performance today to that of last week, when the Spartans prevailed 4-0 over the Scoopers.

