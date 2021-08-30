Spearfish girls drop home soccer game

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish varsity girls’ soccer team fell 2-1 to Yankton, Saturday afternoon, at the Black Hills Energy complex, in Spearfish.
“Especially in the last 15 minutes, we played really spirited,” Spearfish head coach Justin Griffith said.
Yankton took a 1-0 lead on Cora Schurman’s penalty-kick goal with 13 minutes remaining in the first half. That stood as the score at the break.
“We played really solid but couldn’t finish the chances we had,” Griffith said of the first half.
The Gazelles extended their edge to 2-0 on Keira Christ’s second-half tally.
Spearfish got on the scoreboard when a free kick by Tessa Lucas found the back of the goal. That brought the Spartans to within 2-1 with 6 1/2 minutes remaining.
Brooke Peotter shot twice on goal during the stretch run. Yankton goaltender Alexandra Schmidt was forced to make diving stops.
Spearfish edged Sioux Falls O’Gorman 2-1 in its Friday game. Griffith summed up his team’s performance during the weekend.
“I thought we played OK,” Griffith said. He added the team played well in the first half against O’Gorman, but the team did not possess the ball well over the final 40 minutes.
Spearfish is now 3-3 on the season, and Griffith talked about the team thus far.
“I think we’re making progress, but we still need to keep our composure and be able to possess the ball better,” he said.
Spearfish will visit Belle Fourche on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.