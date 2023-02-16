Spearfish girls defeat Douglas 57-25

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish varsity girls’ basketball team celebrated Senior Night activities on Thursday by downing Douglas 57-25 in the Spartans’ regular-season home finale, played at the Spearfish High School gym.
“They played solid. They executed how they were supposed to, and I can’t ask for much else,” Spearfish head coach Dakota Johnson said.
Spearfish led 15-8 after the first quarter and built a 28-12 halftime lead. A 15-6 scoring advantage in the third stanza gave the Spartans a 43-18 advantage with eight minutes left.
Mya Kochuten scored 10 points for Spearfish, now 8-9. Douglas (2-16) received a team-high eight points from Keana Walton.
Spartans’ senior players Tayler Duncan, Callie Wince, and Laina Ornelas; plus senior student manager Addi Lebsack were recognized before the contest.
“It’s an emotional night for a lot of reasons,” Johnson said in describing Senior Night. “Our seniors played really well, and they rose to the occasion.”
Johnson said the other Spartans’ players rallied around the seniors and tried to get them looks at the basket.
Spearfish also brought defensive intensity and shut down who it needed to, according to Johnson.
“It was a little sad because of Senior Night,” said Kochuten, who is a sophomore. “But it was nice to get that last win on our home court.”
Kochuten said Spearfish knew it needed to take care of business, no matter what is happening. She added the team came together after Duncan suffered a second-quarter injury and had to leave the game.
“Like I’ve said before, our defense: that’s what we focus on,” Kochuten said after a game in which the Spartans forced Douglas into 17 turnovers and limited the Patriots to 22 percent shooting (eight of 35) from the field. “Our defense makes our offense.”
Kochuten said offense goes better when Spearfish works together as a team instead of working individually.
Thursday’s win ended a week in which Spearfish forged a 1-1 record. The Spartans fell 45-37 to Rapid City Christian on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Johnson said the Rapid City Christian game was a great learning experience. She hopes Spearfish is able to use that close-game experience in the future.
Spearfish scoring: Mya Kochuten 10, Laina Ornelas 8, Brylee Grubb 8, Tayler Duncan 6, Adelyn Bouman 5, Kate Scharf 5, Addi Reiners 4, Maria Bouman 3, Jozie Dana 3, Sierra West 3, Sofie Guthmiller 2. Totals 21 field goals, six of 10 from the free throw line, 57 points.
Douglas scoring: Keana Walton 8, Olivia Harris 4, Chloe Shreve 4, Rayna Johnson 4, Lezlie Moore 4, Olivia Ashley 1. Totals eight field goals, seven of nine from the free throw line, 25 points.
Field goal percentages: Spearfish 39 (21-53), Douglas 22 (8-35)
Three-point field goals: Spearfish 9 (Ornelas 2, Duncan 2, Kochuten 1, Dana 1, West 1, Reiners 1, Scharf 1), Douglas 2 (Moore 1, Walton 1)
Rebounds: Spearfish 35 (Callie Wince 7), Douglas 26 (Bailey Clark 5)
Turnovers: Spearfish 5, Douglas 17
Total fouls: Spearfish 9, Douglas 16
Spearfish is scheduled to visit Yankton on Friday, Feb. 24.
“Just recognizing the importance of being focused and executing what we need to execute,” Johnson said in describing what she sees as the main focal points in practice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.