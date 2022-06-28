Spearfish girls’ basketball team goes camping

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School girls’ basketball team competed at girls’ basketball camp, June 16-18, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Dakota Johnson, the Lady Spartans head coach, said attending summer camps in other states is one of her goals for the Spearfish girls’ basketball program.
“My goal for the program in general is every three or four years to take a big team camp trip for the girls, for them to experience something a little bit different than just going to the local team camps,” Johnson said. “So we decided to start that off this year, and we went to the University of Tennessee, which is the women’s college basketball mecca, if you will. It was obviously our first choice in kind of the dream. With all the support we had, we were able to make it happen, and the girls’ did really good down there.”
The Lady Spartans finished the camp with a 4-2 record, and Johnson said the team impressed other coaches at the camp.
“One of the biggest things that stuck with me that after almost every single game, the opposing coach was coming up to me and saying things like ‘how do you get your girls to play that hard?’ or ‘what kind of things do you do to get them to shoot like that?’ said Johnson. “They also asked about the team chemistry, and we got so many compliments from other teams from all over, that was one of the big things for me, and to see the girls just step on the floor and it didn’t matter who we were playing, they didn’t care. They just stepped on the floor and did what they are capable of, and they just had a different kind of edge and confidence about them.”
The Spearfish girls’ varsity and JV teams competed Sunday and Monday at the Black Hills State University women’s team camp.
Sunday the varsity beat Lewis Palmer 39-27 and Custer 42-27, before losing to Buffalo, Wyo., 34-26.
The Lady Spartan JV Team 2 lost to Cheyenne East (no score was provided).
Monday was Day 2 of the camp, BHSU Team Camp, and the Spearfish varsity won 37-13 against the Gators, and 39-18 over Kerry Walsh. Over the two day camp they went 5-1.
The Lady Spartans JV Team 1 lost 43-35-43 to the Billings Central JV, then they came back and won 25-11 over the Scottsbluff JV and they beat Natrona County JV, 36-26.
The Spearfish JV 1 also went (5-1) for both days, while the JV Team 2 went 0-3.
