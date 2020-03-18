SPEARFISH — Spearfish varsity girls’ basketball coach Eric Lappe said the Spartans improved across the board during a 2019-20 season that ended with an 8-13 record.
“I thought we made really good improvement from last year to this year,” Lappe said. He added younger players stepped forward this season.
Lappe said the players better understood what they wanted to do on the court, and their toughness increased.
“They just battled, and they came to work every day,” Lappe said in describing all players. “They didn’t complain that things were too hard, or the season was too long, or anything like that.”
Lappe viewed defense as the team’s biggest strength coming into the season.
Lappe said the offense posed the main concern, saying the team must shoot better than in the past.
Spearfish dropped its first four games. A 51-46 win over Sturgis Brown and a 48-45 win over Douglas moved the Lady Spartans’ record to 2-5.
Following a 59-48 loss to Huron, Spearfish’s record sat at 4-10.
Spearfish finished 8-12 in the regular season and brought the number 14 seed into the Class AA SoDak 16 event.
The Lady Spartans fell 66-28 to third-seeded Sioux Falls Lincoln to end its season with an 8-13record
Lappe said the Spartans tried to find their team identity and understand their individual roles in at the beginning of the season
Lapped added the players decided they would accept their roles, and be their best during January.
“Then, we really just started to roll,” Lappe said. “I thought we figured out who we were a little bit, who was responsible for what things.”
On-court highlights Lappe cited include two wins over Sturgis Brown (61-56 and 50-45), a 45-40 win over Hill City, and a 46-44 triumph over Class AA opponent Mitchell.
Lappe said Tayler Duncan did some really good things this season, with Anna Engen, Kylee Jo Symonds, and Kylie Stalder among those showing considerable improvement.
Lappe said the team continued to improve as the season went along.
“I don’t feel like any of our kids really took a step back,” Lappe said. “As long as we keep taking those steps forward, I think good things will continue to happen for us.”
Lyndey Dean, Bella Reid, and Ashtyn Reiners represented the senior class.
“This was arguably as good of a senior leadership group as we’ve had in my time here,” said Lappe, who finished his seventh season.
“They did an amazing job this year in making sure that everybody stayed on task and understood that it wasn’t just about them: that there was a bigger team concept involved,” Lappe said.
Lappe sees a bright future but said better shooting is the team’s next step. Spearfish failed to score 30 points in two games and was held to under 35 points in three others. All five of those games were losses.
“If we can become better shooters and maintain where we’re at defensively, then we’ve got a shot to really step up and compete against the bigger schools.”
Lappe said things will depend on how much time and work the returning players are willing to put in this offseason.
