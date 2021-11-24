Spearfish football team progressing up the mountain

SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s varsity football program moved onward and upward in 2021, improving to 4-5 one season after a 0-9 campaign in 2020.
“We’ve definitely made it up the mountain quite a ways this year in that climb to excellence,” Spartans’ head coach Dalton Wademan said. “Our guys are taking a great leap up that mountain from where we started a year ago.”
Wademan said Spearfish boasted skill-position players this season. He added the defense boasted another year of experience after its off-season work.
“Coach (Darren) Douglas did a great job with that defense and getting it going in the right direction,” Wademan said.
The quarterback position posed a significant concern for Wademan before the season began. Jaden Guthmiller earned the nod, and Wademan said the junior played really well.
Spearfish fell 28-7 to Mitchell in its season opener, and a 58-0 setback to Yankton dropped the Spartans’ record to 0-3.
A 21-19 victory over Sturgis Brown snapped a 25-game skid. Spearfish shut out Custer 30-0 in its homecoming game to improve to 2-3.
Wademan said that Sturgis Brown game stood out, as it was the first win he has experienced in this program.
“It was fantastic for our kids and all the hard work that they’ve done,” he added.
Senior Night festivities ended with the Spartans falling 22-21 to St. Thomas More in overtime. Victories over Douglas (24-6) and Belle Fourche (28-21) sandwiched a 45-12 loss to state finalist Tea Area.
Spearfish finished 4-5 on the season at 38.222 seedings points. The top eight in Class 11AA advanced to the playoffs; Spearfish was ninth.
Wademan compared 2020 to 2021 when asked about the Spartans’ evolution.
“This team was just more confident in what we’re doing,” Wademan said. “They understand our scheme. They’ve been practicing all-season; they were ready to go.”
Confidence increased throughout the 2021 season, Wademan said, and players knew what they had to do. He added that knowledge occurred before sideline conversations with coaches.
Other on-field highlights for Wademan centered on receivers like Peyton Millis, Brayden Delahoyde, and Drason Craig making plays. He also cited the play of the secondary (including those three) and linebackers including Brady Hartwig and Aiden Haught.
Pierce Miller stood out on the line for Wademan, as did Zander Brost and Dawson Wood.
Logan Gosse, Chase McArthur, Cadence Jones, Will Brien, Oakley Blakeman, Jonah Donner, Jonathan Bloom, Matthew Marrs, Millis, Miller, Brost, and Craig represented the senior class.
“They took the foundation that last year’s (2020) seniors set, and they ran with it,” Wademan said of this season’s senior class. He added they filled every role from starters, to role players, playmakers, and special teams players.
“It was a very special group that led guys by example, number 1,” Wademan said. He added some were vocal leaders who kept teammates level-headed.
Wademan said the Spearfish student body and community have truly rallied around the team.
He thanked them for their support and added they also see the players’ hard work and know good things will happen.
He used the phrase “the other side of the coin” in describing the program’s future. Wademan said the program is not where it ultimately wants to be.
“We are no longer freshmen-sophomores playing against juniors and seniors,” Wademan said. “We will now be juniors and seniors playing against juniors and seniors.”
Wademan said players have gained a lot of confidence, and numbers continue to increase.
