Spearfish football team falls to Tea Area 49-0 Pioneer Staff Reports Oct 11, 2022 TEA — Spearfish returned to the road and dropped a 49-0 decision to Tea Area, Friday night.The home standing Titans built a 28-0 lead after one quarter and held a 42-0 advantage at halftime. A third-quarter touchdown accounted for the final score.Bridger Niehaus gained 18 yard to lead Spearfish ball carriers, with Seth Hamilton accounting for the other 14 yards.Hamilton completed five of 15 passes for 55 yards and one interception for Spearfish, now 3-4. Niehaus caught two passes for 31 yards.Brady Hartwig collected 10 total tackles for the Spartans' defense. Caden Langenfeld and Dylan Doren each made seven total stops.Tea Area (7-0) gained 295 net rushing yards to minus 8 for Spearfish. The winners claimed a 92-55 edge in passing yards to finish with a 387-47 edge in total offense.The Titans collected 19 first downs while Spearfish recorded five.Spearfish (3-4) will travel to Watertown on Friday.To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
