Spearfish football team falls to Tea Area 49-0

Spearfish’s Seth Hamilton Takes a snap from center in a game earlier this season against Douglas, in Spearfish.

Pioneer file photo

TEA — Spearfish returned to the road and dropped a 49-0 decision to Tea Area, Friday night.

The home standing Titans built a 28-0 lead after one quarter and held a 42-0 advantage at halftime. A third-quarter touchdown accounted for the final score.

