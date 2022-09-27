BELLE FOURCHE — Spearfish scored touchdowns on its first four possessions Friday night and defeated Belle Fourche 40-12 in high school football at Lou Graslie Field. The contest provided a down note for the Broncs as their Homecoming festivities wound down.
“It was awesome to watch our offense come together,” Spartans’ head coach Dalton Wademan said.
Playing together enabled Spearfish to have that earlier success, in Wademan’s view. “We’ve been talking about the little things all the time, and we put them together,” he said.
Brayden Delahoyde caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Seth Hamilton to put Spearfish ahead on the game’s first possession. Hamilton kicked the extra point as the Spartans led 7-0.
A 23-yard touchdown run by Thomas McCoy put Belle Fourche on the scoreboard. The extra point was unsuccessful, and the Broncs trailed 7-6.
Brady Hartwig found the end zone on a 5-yard run to end the next Spartans’ possession. The score remained 13-6 after a two-point conversion try failed.
Delahoyde intercepted a pass to set up Spearfish’s next possession. Bridger Niehaus’ 20-yard touchdown run, plus Hamilton’s kick, gave the Spartans a 20-6 lead at the first-quarter break.
Spearfish’s fourth possession of the game ended with Delahoyde catching a 30-yard touchdown pass from Hamilton. A Hamilton kick extended the margin to 27-6, which stood as the halftime score.
The Spartans used a 13-point third quarter to open a 40-6 advantage. Hartwig’s 1-yard touchdown catch from Hamilton and Niehaus’ 3-yard scoring run highlighted the frame. Hamilton added the conversion after the Niehaus score.
Belle Fourche ended the scoring in the fourth quarter as Tatin Yackley snared a 13-yard touchdown pass from Nolan Wahlfeldt. An unsuccessful conversion try kept the score at 40-12.
Wademan said Spearfish had time to run the ball, and players took advantage of the opportunities they had.
Spearfish’s perimeter players have blocked very well during the past couple of weeks, Wademan said.
“We started slow, and now we’re just trying to pick up momentum after the fourth quarter of the Brookings game (a 33-20 loss on Sept. 16),” Wademan said in recapping the season so far.
Wademan went on to say Spearfish must finish games correctly, and tonight’s game had some occurrences that were not smart. He added those items will be fixed.
“Our defense has played great,” Wademan said in describing team strengths. “It has held us in the games.”
Wademan said Spearfish must continue to battle on the line, go out, and improve each day.
Hamilton credited the offensive line for the team’s success the past couple of weeks. He said Niehaus’ return to the lineup was key, with Delahoyde also excelling.
“They were in a three front, which is the same defense we run,” Hamilton said of the Broncs’ defense. “Our linemen know how to block against a three front.”
Hamilton said this season — his first as Spearfish’s starting quarterback — has been a learning experience. He added it has been fun, with players and coaches providing a lot of encouragement.
“Staying in the pocket is the biggest thing,” Hamilton said when asked which aspect of his game has improved the most. He cited the importance of setting his feet and letting the wide receivers make plays.
Hamilton said team chemistry has continued to get better this season. He added the wide receivers make his job easier by getting open, and the offensive line has played great football.
Spearfish was shut out in its first two games this season but has collected 96 total points in the last three outings.
Hamilton credited confidence for that turnaround, and players built on that.
Both teams are 2-3 on the season and return to action on Friday, Sept. 30. Spearfish hosts Mitchell for its Homecoming, and Belle Fourche will face Lakota Tech in Deadwood as part of the Prospector Bowl.
Hamilton said Lakota Tech is a very good team. “We just have to come out and compete, do everything we can, scrap and claw, and give ourselves a chance in the fourth quarter to get the win,” he added.
How about Homecoming Week, which provides a lot of distractions?
“We have to stay locked in at practice, have a great week of practice, and go compete,” Hamilton said.
Belle Fourche head coach Justin Walker said the team started off on the wrong foot with a special-teams error. He added that changes momentum and a team’s mindset.
