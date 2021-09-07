Spearfish FB falls to Huron 34-9

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Spartans lost its home opener to the Huron Tigers, 34-9, Friday night, at Lyle Hare Stadium, in Spearfish.
In its opening possession Huron drove 76 yards in six plays.
Jayden Beck ran 76 yards for the score. Nick Kleinsasser kicked the extra points and the Tigers grabbed an early 7-0 lead.
Spearfish answered with a drive of their own.
They marched down the field on a 65-yard, six-play drive, with Brady Hartwig hitting Jaden Guthmiller on a nine-yard scoring play. The kick for the extra point was wide right and Huron held on to a 7-6 lead.
The score remained 7-6 in favor Huron after the first 12 minutes of play.
Spearfish’s Peyton Millis added a 17-yard field goal with 6:05 left in the first half, to give the Spartans the lead, 9-7.
Huron answered back with an eight-play, six-yard drive, with Beck scoring from 12 yards out. The try for the extra point was no good, and the Tigers regained the lead, 13-7.
Spearfish fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and the Tigers recovered at the Spearfish 31-yard line.
Beck went on runs of nine and 14 yards to give the Tigers a first down at the Spartan 17-yard line.
Cade McNeil would connect with CJ Gainey on 17-yard scoring pass. Kleinsasser kicked the extra point and the Tigers enjoyed a 20-9 lead.
Spearfish’s Brady Hartwig went on a 16-yard run, and then Hartwig threw a 32-yard pass to Brayden Delahoyde to give the Spartans a first down at the Huron 3-yard line.
Hartwig ran for one yard, then had a pass fall incomplete. Hartwig was sacked for a three yard loss making it fourth and goal at the Huron 5-yard line.
The Spartans elected not to go for a field goal, and Hartwig was sacked for a 10 yard loss turning the ball over to Huron on a loss of downs, and the first half ended with Huron on top 20-9.
Huron scored all the points in the second half.
McNeil scored from six yards out with Kleinsasser adding the extra point, and the Tigers would add another score and extra point in the fourth quarter to win 34-9.
“Our team battled. We battled there until the third quarter. Going into the fourth quarter we hit a wall. We’ve got to find leaders to come, and as coaches we’ve got to lead this thing,” said Dalton Wakeman, the Spartans head football coach. “I hit a wall too, and I’ve got to do a better job of prepping our guys, and I’ve got to do a better job of keeping my own effect to respond when adversity hits.”
Spearfish, 0-2, travels to Yankton Friday.
