Spearfish falls to Rapid City Central, 59-54

RAPID CITY — The Spearfish boys basketball team fell, 59-54, to the Rapid City Central Thursday night, in Rapid City.
The Spartans came out on fire and opened the game with a 10-2 run and led the entire quarter, thanks to 3-pointers and two free throws for Seth Hamilton putting the Spartans 17-12 at the end of the first quarter.
Spearfish was outscored, 19-6 in the second quater after two of their players got in foul trouble and had to sit on the bench.
The Cobblers tied the game at 19-19 with a field goal from Will Paepke with just over six minutes left in the quarter.
Rapid City Central would outscore Spearfish 12-4 to lead 31-23 at the half.
Hamilton scored 10 points in the third quarter, followed by Antonio Serrano with four points, and Carter Lyons with two points to tie the game at 40-40 heading into the fourth quarter.
Serrano drained a 3-pointer with 1:20 left in the game to put the Cobblers back on top, 56-54. But that was the final Spearfish score, as the Spartans lost to the Cobblers 59-54.
“We had a couple of guys in foul trouble in the second quarter and the biggest thing in the second was our turnovers. In those situations we need our bench to step up and take care of the ball and execute our offense and during that time it is was tough for us to execute and we didn’t get back on defense,” said Ben Schultz, Spearfish varsity coach.
The Cobblers had 20 points scored from players that started on the bench and Coach TJ Hay praised their efforts.
“That was huge offensively, Steidley had a couple three’s and Paepke had a couple put backs, and when you have three games in a row, you can’t play three games with seven or eight guys, so with eleven guys that can contribute, that is just a huge bonus,” Hay said
Cooper Totten scored eight points in the fourth quarter for the Cobblers.
“Down the stretch, we put Totten in as a five and took Zi (White Women) out as it makes us just a little better defensively, and he shot the ball well and made good decisions,” say Hay.
Hamilton led the Spartans in scoring with 21 points, followed by Antonio Serrano with 15 points, and Dylon Doren with nine points. Spearfish shot 39% from the field on 19 of 48 fshooting, and they were 9 of 11 for free throws for 82%.They also had 20 turnovers and grabbed 25 rebounds.
Schultz praised Hamilton’s play against the Cobblers.
“He averages around 16 points and is a leader. He is a veteran for us, and played pretty well for us tonight. We still have to get him to jump stop more, and we talk about those things, and we practice them,” Schultz said
Cooper Totten led the Cobblers with 18 points, Shun-Zi White Woman had 12 and Cameron Steidley with eight.
Rapid City Central shot 51% from the field and 67% from the free throw line, 27 rebounds and 15 turnovers.
“We talked about having a bigger lock in and better focus as we are in practice and then transfer that onto the floor. During he first quarter, we came out with good energy and executed but as we got into foul trouble, our energy and focus dropped, and in Class AA against good teams you can not do that,” said Schultz. “Rapid City Central is a good team and if you want to beat them, you have to bring it all four quarters.”
The Spartans are back in action tonight when they travel to Lead to face the Golddiggers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.