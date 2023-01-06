Spearfish excels in wrestling triangular

SPEARFISH — Spearfish varsity wrestling teams won a total of four duals at a triangular held Thursday at the Spearfish High School gym.
The Spartans’ boys’ squad defeated St. Thomas More 66-18 and Belle Fourche 40-33. Girls’ competition ended with Spearfish defeating St. Thomas More 9-0 and Belle Fourche 42-9.
Belle Fourche also posted a 63-18 triumph over St. Thomas More in the boys’ division, and the Broncs tied St. Thomas More 6-6 in the girls’ division.
“We have a pretty young team and figured things would go about how they did,” Spearfish head coach John Bokker said.
Kaden Gonzales earned Bokker’s praise for his efforts at 138 pounds. Bokker said Gonzales faced two of his toughest opponents, including Belle Fourche’s Riley Dighton.
“He showed a lot of grit and kept himself out of bad positions,” Bokker said of Gonzales, who dropped a 2-0 decision to Dighton and lasted late into the third period against St. Thomas More’s Tyson Durham before being pinned in 5 minutes 27 seconds.
Spearfish is in Hettinger, N.D., for a tournament this weekend. Bokker said the Spartans’ athletes will work on their conditioning and toughness.
“We’ve been making progress,” Bokker said in describing the season up to now. He anticipates the team making the most improvement towards the end of the season.
John Jeffery represented Spearfish at 120 pounds and pinned two opponents. He pinned St. Thomas More’s Karter Brager in 1 minute 33 seconds and stopped Belle Fourche foe Riggin Lutter in 40 seconds.
Jeffery said his junior season has gone well so far. He attributes that success to being aggressive, winning, and having fun.
Highlights include his highest-ever ranking: fourth in Class A at 120 pounds. He also said that staying at his competing weight has not been a program.
“I have also enjoyed working with the team and getting so much better on my feet,” Jeffery said.
He sees being a leader as part of his role, saying that many of his teammates like to watch him compete.
This marks Jeffery’s fourth year on the varsity. “I have kept working gradually, and everything has improved,” he said, adding that he is paying attention to the little things.
“I look forward to wrestling and hope to place at state,” Jeffery said in outlining his goals for the rest of the season. He added wrestling holds a special appeal for him because of how hard-working and dedicated the athletes are.
“We started off real slow,” Belle Fourche head coach Justin Walker said. He added the Broncs are where they need to be in drills but not at the start of matches.
Walker said the wrestlers are gaining a greater understanding the sport with a lot of technique, skill and creativity. He added that creativity will continue to develop.
Thomas McCoy pinned two opponents at 152 pounds. He stopped St. Thomas More’s Body Jankord in 1 minute 22 seconds and Spearfish opponent Quinten Carlson in 1:24.
McCoy now has 155 victories to his credit, which is a new school record.
“I would say things went pretty good,” said McCoy, who is ranked third in Class A at 152 pounds. Goals include surpassing the school’s pin record, now at 92.
McCoy is wrestling at 145 and 152 pounds this season after competing at 138 in 2021-22. His biggest adjustments have included more movement and having to dial down his shots.
“My role would probably be that of a leader,” said McCoy, who is a senior. The captain also views himself as a role model.
McCoy said he is nervous before matches, and he takes a few deep breaths to deal with that and get himself ready.
Training for McCoy changed from last season to this. He has a home wrestling mat which he said he has used a lot more than in the past.
The ultimate goal for McCoy centers on the state A tournament set for next month.
“It’s been a dream since I was a kid to win state,” McCoy said. He added putting in the extra work, and continuing to grind without stopping, will give him the best chance of reaching that goal.
Belle Fourche will compete at this weekend’s Mid-Dakota Monster event in Presho.
