Spearfish excels in wrestling triangular

Spearfish’s John Jeffery works to place Belle Fourche opponent Riggin Lutter into prime pinning position. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — Spearfish varsity wrestling teams won a total of four duals at a triangular held Thursday at the Spearfish High School gym.

The Spartans’ boys’ squad defeated St. Thomas More 66-18 and Belle Fourche 40-33. Girls’ competition ended with Spearfish defeating St. Thomas More 9-0 and Belle Fourche 42-9.

