Spearfish ends 1st day of state Class A boys’ tennis tourney

RAPID CITY — Spearfish collected 78 points and holds ninth place after Monday’s opening day of the state A boys’ tennis tournament.
Three Spearfish players forged 1-1 records in singles play: Ty Sieber in Flight 1, Rudy Isburg in Flight 2, and Leo Isburg in Flight 5. All will play for ninth place in their respective flights on Tuesday.
Bridger Meyer finished 1-2 in Flight 3 singles. Lucas Rodgers and Austin O’Bryan each had 0-2 records in singles flights 4 and 6, respectively.
Rudy Isburg and Sieber combined for a 1-1 mark in Flight 2 doubles and will compete in the fifth-place semifinals Tuesday.
Meyer and Rodgers turned in a 1-1 record in Flight 1 doubles and will play for ninth place on Tuesday. Leo Isburg and O’Bryan combined for a 0-2 record in Flight 3 doubles.
Mitchell has scored 300 points and takes the team lead heading into Tuesday. Rapid City Christian and Yankton are tied for second at 287.5 points apiece.
“I thought we had a good day overall,” Spearfish head coach Cain Kolar said.
Rudy Isburg’s performance stood out for Kolar, who said Isburg lost a first set to an opponent (Huron’s Hay Klu Moo Taw) ranked considerably higher than the Spartan. Kolar added Isburg played well.
Sieber, Rudy Isburg, and Meyer also earned Kolar’s praise.
“More than anything, the nerves are there in the very beginning,” Kolar said. “Then, they kind of shake off.”
Tuesday keys center on playing loose, having fun and playing one’s best tennis, according to Kolar.
Match-by-match results from Monday follow.
SINGLES
Flight 1: Ty Sieber lost to Roger Puterbaugh (Huron) 6-2, 6-2; defeated Caiden Mandernach (Vermillion) 10-3.
Flight 2: Rudy Isburg lost to Hay Klu Moo Taw (Huron) 6-4, 5-7, 10-6; defeated Lucas Green (Vermillion) 10-2.
Flight 3: Bridger Meyer defeated Cade Minneart (Madison) 6-3, 6-1; lost to Aidan Patrick (Mitchell) 6-1, 6-2; lost to Cody Plank (Lennox) 10-5.
Flight 4: Lucas Rodgers lost to Gunnar Geiken (Lennox) 6-4, 6-4; lost to Charles Whitesitt (Milbank) 10-9 (8-6 tiebreaker).
Flight 5: Leo Isburg lost to Landon Zikmund (Aberdeen Roncalli) 6-4, 6-1; defeated Braeden Strain (St. Thomas More) 10-8.
Flight 6: Austin O’Bryan lost to Moo Gay (Huron) 6-0, 6-0; lost to Carter Stamper (St. Thomas More 10-9 (7-5 tiebreaker).
DOUBLES
Flight 1: Bridger Meyer-Lucas Rodgers lost to Roger Puterbaugh-Hay Klu Moo Taw (Huron) 6-3, 6-2; defeated Dhruv Goyal-Michael Levine (St. Thomas More) 10-5.
Flight 2: Ty Sieber-Rudy Isburg defeated Cade Minneart-Chase Steuerwald (Madison) 6-0, 6-1; lost to Aidan Patrick-Drake Jerke (Mitchell) 6-3, 6-3.
Flight 3: Leo Isburg-Austin O’Bryan lost to Noah Geyer-Henry Beckloff (Rapid City Christian) 6-1, 6-0; lost to Braeden Strain-Carter Stamper (St. Thomas More) 10-2.
