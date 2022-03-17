Spearfish eighth-graders sign football letters

SPEARFISH — Twenty Spearfish Middle School eighth-grade football players signed letters of commitment Tuesday afternoon to continue in the high school football program starting with next year.
“We’re excited to have this group of kids up here to take the next step from middle school to high school to be with us and be part of the Spartan football family,” Spearfish varsity head coach Dalton Wademan said.
Wademan outlined the commitment for players to make, which includes regular weight-room sessions.
“This summer, we’re going to ask you to make it four days a week, which will be Monday through Thursday,” Wademan said. “That will be a big part of what we do in our summer to prepare going forward to be successful in the season.”
Wademan said the Spartans will also attend Spartan Camp along with the camp at Chadron State College.
He added this group will square off against other ninth-grade teams in Chadron.
Core values of the program are honor, commitment, courage and loyalty. Wademan said those values are expected in the classroom, on the field, and in the community.
“Again, be a Spartan teammate,” Wademan said. “How am I going to make others around me better? Be accountable to your team; hold your teammates accountable to what we’ve got going on.”
Monument Health strength and conditioning coach Eric Santure has three thoughts in mind for his program:
• How to improve power, speed and athleticism, and help the player perform better on the field;
• How to give the player the best program to get the most out of his time; and
• Tailoring a program to allow the player to succeed while doing the best to prevent injuries.
“We can never truly prevent injuries, but we can decrease it to the best of our ability,” Santure said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.