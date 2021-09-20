Spearfish edges Scoopers to end lengthy skid

STURGIS — The Spearfish Spartan football team broke a 25-game losing streak with a 21-19 win over the Sturgis Brown Scoopers on Friday at Woodle Field. The rival teams are now tied at six wins each in the past 12 years.
“I am so happy for these kids. They deserve this, and we needed a verifying win for everything we have done and have asked them to do. They have busted their tails, and it has paid off tonight, and I am so happy,” Spearfish head coach Dalton Wademan said.
The Spartans scored first on a 13-play, 95-yard drive, with Jaden Guthmiller scoring the touchdown on a 2-yard run. The point after kick was good, so Spearfish led 7-0 four minutes into the game.
Sturgis Brown answered in eight plays with a 74-yard drive and a touchdown run by Owen Cass. The kick was good, tying the game at 7-7.
The second quarter was all Spearfish, with Bidger Niehaus and Peyton Millis scoring touchdowns. With two extra points, the Spartans led 21-7 at halftime.
Sturgis’ Dominic Smith added six points in the third quarter on field goals of 25 and 31 yards. Those scores kept the Scoopers within 21-13 after three periods.
With just over nine minutes left in the game, Cass launched a pass to Braden Temple for 57 yards and a touchdown, leaving the score 21-19. Sturgis Brown attempted a two-point conversion and came up short.
The Scoopers got the ball back with six seconds on the clock, and the second long pass was intercepted by Millis. That ended the game with the 21-19 score.
Wademan talked about the adjustments made at half time. “Sturgis came out and had a four front and loaded the box up and it gave our offense a little hiccup, but we were lucky enough that in the first half we got our run game going and put up 21 points and our defense came out and saved us,” said Wademan. “The two-point stop was huge. Our defense came in clutch and came out ready to play.”
Scoopers’ head coach Chris Koletzky talked about his team’s performance against the Spartans.
“The Spartans came out and played good. They may have been more hungry for a win than our boys were tonight. They were motivated and wanted it, and we have to tip our hat to Coach Wademan for getting his boys ready,” Koletzky said.
“They had a good game plan, and on defense we played a little timid and not fully prepared. That is on me as the head coach, and we have to do better.”
Guthmiller talked about the game and the Spearfish coaching staff.
“That game was a lot of fun; they have some good athletes, and it was a true battle. Our offensive line set the tone and Bridger Niehaus ran the ball very well, which opened up our offense a little bit. Coach Wademan did an excellent job making sure everyowne was prepared for a big rivalry game, and we were locked in,” said Guthmiller.
“In the end, we need to tip our hats to Spearfish for the effort and intensity they came out with and executing their game plan,” said Koletzky.
The Spartans are now 1-3 on the season and will host the Custer Wildcats on Friday at Lyle Hare Stadium. The Scoopers fall to 0-4 and face Rapid City Stevens on Friday at O’Harra Stadium in Rapid City.
Sturgis Brown stats
Total yards: 304
Rushing: 22 carries for 76 yards. Leader: Konner Berndt 15 carries for 38 yards
Passing: Owen Cass 21 for 26 for 227 yards and a touchdown
Receiving: Braden Temple eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown (57-yard catch), Hunter Harrison 5-54
Penalties: 14 for 130 yards
Turnovers: 3 (2 interceptions and 1 fumble)
Spearfish stats
Total yards: 322
Rushing: 36 carries for 135 yards. Leader: Bridger Niehaus 23 carries for 118 and a touchdown (12 yards)
Passing: Jaden Guthmiller 15 for 21 for 187 yds and a touchdown
Receiving: Brayden Delahoyde six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown (7-yard catch), Peyton Millis 6-99
Penalties: 11 for 85 yards
Turnovers: 0
