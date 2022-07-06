SPEARFISH — Make it three wins in a row for the Spearfish Sasquatch.
Gage Kracht dashed home on a one-out error in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday night as Spearfish edged Canyon County 3-2 in Independence League baseball action at Black Hills Energy Stadium.
Tuesday marked the third time this season that the Sasquatch (5-2 in the season’s second half, 16-19 overall) has won at least three consecutive games.
Spearfish player-interim manager Nicky Winterstein said the team discussed toughness and grit before a contest celebrated as “Going Gold for Grayson” night before going out and demonstrating those qualities.
“There are so many more important things than baseball,” Winterstein said. “We’re lucky and blessed to, one, have the ability to come out here; and, two, have the talent and health to do it.”
Grayson Chapeau is a 12-year-old Spearfish boy diagnosed with a brain tumor eight years ago. He is commonly known as the Praying Pop Tab Kid, and he threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
A walk and two hit batters loaded the bases for Spearfish with no outs in the first, but the team could not score.
Spearfish used a single and two walks to load the bases with no outs in the third inning. Carson Green singled to score Gabe Springer and give the Sasquatch a 1-0 lead.
The score remained 1-0 going into the top of the seventh frame. Canyon County loaded the bases with no outs before Dawson Baracani scored on a wild pitch to bring the Spuds into a 1-1 tie.
Springer grounded a triple down the first-base line to begin Spearfish’s half of the seventh. He sprinted home on a wild pitch as the Sasquatch led 2-1.
Canyon County forged a 2-2 tie in the eighth inning when Chase Burke scored on a wild pitch. That set the stage for the ninth.
Kracht reached base on a fielder’s choice. Springer followed with a single, and Kracht beat the throw to third base. Ryan Bachman followed with a short fly ball that the right fielder dropped, allowing Kracht to score the winning run.
Winterstein said it was fitting for Bachman to deliver the winning hit, as the second baseman brought the team together before the game.
“I think he made that decision on his own,” Winterstein said of Kracht’s moving from first to third base on the Springer single. “Gage (Kracht) got a really good read and trusted his speed.”
Winterstein gave a lot of credit to the Sasquatch pitchers. Ethan Stade scattered three hits during his five innings, with Justin Mason and Dylan Richey combining to allow two runs and five hits in three innings. Joey Womble pitched a scoreless ninth inning and got the win.
Springer scored two runs and collected three hits to pace the Sasquatch offense.
Clay Rickerman took the pitching loss for Canyon County, 2-4 in the second half and 16-17 overall. Burke finished with one run and one hit.
Spearfish trails Canyon County by one game in the Great Plains Division overall standings, but that is not a concern of Winterstein.
“We’re focused on playing good baseball and taking it one day at a time,” Winterstein said.”At the end of the second half, the results are going to be what they are.”
This three-game series ends today, with start time set for 6:30 p.m. What does Winterstein see as the biggest keys to success?
“Throwing strikes, getting ahead early in counts,” he said. “I’d like to see us get on the board early and often, and have a lead throughout the game.”
Spearfish’s longest winning streak so far this season is four games.
