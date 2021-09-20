Spearfish drops two matches at home event

SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s varsity volleyball team fell to Mitchell and Douglas during its home triangular Saturday at the Spearfish High School gym.
The Spartans dropped a three-games-to-zero decision to Mitchell to begin their day. Scores were 25-10, 25-14, and 25-20.
Spearfish fell three games to zero to Douglas in the day’s final match. Scores were 25-22, 25-22, and 25-23.
“We played two very good teams,” Spearfish head coach Christine Skoglund said. “But I also thought, on the other end, that our lack of effort today and lack of finishing hurt us.”
Skoglund said the Spartans showed flashes of this season’s progress but did not show it enough. “We needed to get more consecutive points than we did,” she added.
Spearfish will take a 2-10 record into Tuesday’s match at Sturgis Brown.
Spearfish’s statistical leaders follow.
Spearfish vs. Mitchell
Attacking kills: Maria Bouman 5, KyleeJo Symonds 4, Stella Marcus 3, Vaida Pettersen 3.
Serving aces: Marcus 1, Bouman 1.
Set assists: Kali Reiners 7, Tayler Duncan 6, Symonds 2.
Total blocks: Brylee Grubb 1.
Digs: Callie Wince 23, Faith Steedley 9, Duncan 6, Reiners 6.
Spearfish vs. Douglas
Attacking kills: Maria Bouman 7, Brylee Grubb 5, Stella Marcus 4.
Serving aces: Kali Reiners 3, Bouman 3.
Set assists: Reiners 10, Tayler Duncan 8, KyleeJo Symonds 2.
Total blocks: Bouman 3, Vaida Pettersen 1, Alivia Heairet 1, Grubb 1, Symonds 1.
Digs: Callie Wince 17, Bouman 8, Marcus 8.
