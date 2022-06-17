Spearfish drops pair of games to Rapid City Post 22

SPEARFISH — Spearfish Post 164 came up short against Rapid City Post 22 in a pair of varsity Legion baseball games Thursday at Black Hills Energy Stadium. Scores were 10-5 and 8-3.
Post 164 head coach Parker Louks said his team struggled in the second inning of both contests, giving up a total of 11 runs: five in the first game and six in the second.
“We lost focus on the mound and let other things they can’t control affect us,” Louks said. “That’s the biggest thing I tell the guys: control what you can control.”
Recaps follow.
Game One
Rapid City claimed a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Two of those runs scored on a two-out, bases-loaded error.
Braden Ericks (single), Ty Sieber (walk), and Aiden Haught (hit by pitch) loaded the bases for Spearfish with no outs in the bottom of the first. Alec Sundsted reached on a fielder’s choice to score Ericks and bring Spearfish to within 3-1.
Post 22 responded with five runs in the top of the second frame en route to an 8-1 lead. Amarian Sailer hit a two-run home run to lead the charge.
Sieber laced a second-inning double to plate Carter Lyon and bring Post 164 to within 8-2. Haught followed with an infield single that scored Ericks and made the score 8-3.
Noah Mollman hit a two-out single in the third inning to score Brady Hartwig. This allowed Spearfish to trim the margin to 8-4.
Rapid City notched single runs in each of the third and fourth innings for a 10-4 advantage. Philip Bentz lofted a sacrifice fly in the fourth, with Zeke Farlee coming home on a fifth-inning wild pitch.
Spearfish ended the scoring in its half of the fifth. Hogan Tystad’s two-out single enabled Haught to cross the plate.
Ericks scored two runs and added one hit for Spearfish, with Haught collecting three hits. Cody Chapman took the pitching loss.
Dylon Marsh earned the pitching win for Post 22. Ryker Henne’s efforts featured three runs and two hits.
Spearfish runs: Braden Ericks 2, Aiden Haught 1, Brady Hartwig 1, Carter Lyon 1.
Spearfish singles: Haught 3, Hogan Tystad 2, Ericks 1.
Spearfish doubles: Ty Sieber 1.
Spearfish pitching: Cody Chapman 1 1/3 innings, 7 runs, 6 hits, 3 walks, 1 strikeout; Kaidon Feyereisen 4 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 6 walks, 3 strikeouts; David Keller 1 2/3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts.
Rapid City runs: Ryker Henne 3, Harrison Good 2, Zeke Farlee 2, Amarian Sailer 2, Wilson Kieffer 1.
Rapid City singles: Good 2, Henne 2, Jed Jenson 1, Philip Bentz 1, Sailer 1, Farlee 1.
Rapid City triples: Farlee 1, Kieffer 1.
Rapid City home runs: Sailer 1.
Rapid City pitching: Dylon Marsh 5 innings, 5 runs, 6 hits, 3 walks, 0 strikeouts; Skyler Montgomery 2 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts.
Game Two
Spearfish loaded the bases with one out in the first frame on a Braden Ericks walk, Ty Sieber single, and Kaidon Feyereisen walk. Alec Sundsted lofted a sacrifice fly to score Ericks and put Post 164 up 1-0.
Rapid City sent 10 batters to the plate in the second frame and pushed across six runs. The scores came courtesy of two walks and two hit batters, with the other two runs scoring on a fielder’s choice.
Post 22 scored twice in the fourth inning for an 8-1 advantage as Harrison Good belted a two-run triple. Zeke Farlee and Amarian Sailer came home.
Fourth-inning play for Spearfish began with a Cody Chapman walk, Carter Lyon single, and Noah Mollman walk to load the bases with one out. An Ericks groundout allowed Chapman to score and bring Post 164 to within 8-2.
Spearfish ended the scoring in the sixth inning when Mollman came home on a wild pitch.
Ericks turned in a one-run, one-hit effort to pace the Spearfish offense. Hogan Tystad took the pitching loss.
Brian Atkinson claimed the pitching win for Rapid City. Zeke Farlee scored two runs and added one hit.
Spearfish runs: Braden Ericks 1, Cody Chapman 1, Noah Mollman 1.
Spearfish singles: Ty Sieber 2, Alec Sundsted 1, Carter Lyon 1, Ericks 1.
Spearfish pitching: Hogan Tystad 1+ innings (pitched to 7 batters in the 2nd inning), 6 runs, 1 hit, 4 walks, 1 strikeout; Brady Hartwig 3 2/3 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 4 walks, 4 strikeouts; Connor Comer 2 1/3 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts.
Rapid City runs: Zeke Farlee 2, Amarian Sailer 1, Harrison Good 1, Hayden Holec 1, Kai Jackson 1, Peyton Tipton 1, Wilson Kieffer 1.
Rapid City singles: Jake Solano 1, Wyatt Anderson 1, Jackson 1, Good 1, Farlee 1.
Rapid City doubles: Tipton 1.
Rapid City triples: Good 1.
Rapid City pitching: Brian Atkinson 2 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 4 walks, 0 strikeouts; Lee Neugebauer 2 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts; Jude Sears 2 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 1 walk, 1 strikeout; Harrison Good 1 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts.
“Our approach at the plate was fantastic today,” Louks said. He noted Spearfish batters struck out a total of only six times on the day, with no strikeouts in the first contest.
“You keep hitting the ball hard. You keep doing things right, and those hits will come,” Louks said in reflecting on what he tellis his players.
Spearfish’s record is now 6-24, but Louks said Spearfish’s at-bats are considerably improved over earlier in the season.
Post 164 hosts Sturgis in a seven-inning game set to begin at 7 p.m. Monday.
