SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s varsity football team dropped a 22-21 overtime decision to St. Thomas More, Friday night, at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish.
“Our kids battled to the very end. We just ran out of time,” said Spartans’ head coach Dalton Wademan, whose squad trailed 14-0 midway through the fourth quarter.
The teams battled to a scoreless first half and combined for only 13 first downs. St. Thomas More was responsible for eight, with Spearfish collecting five.
St. Thomas More took the lead when Matthew Larson returned an intercepted pass 18 yards for a touchdown. JD Green’s kick gave the Cavaliers a 7-0 edge.
Larson’s 6-yard touchdown run and Green’s point after extended St. Thomas More’s lead to 14-0 in the fourth quarter.
“Our defense continued to play phenomenal. We can’t let them get up 14-0; we’ve got to come out ready to go in the first half,” Wademan said. He added the Spartans came ready to battle in the second half.
Spearfish responded with a four-play, 60-yard drive to get on the scoreboard. Jaden Guthmiller fired a 32-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Delahoyde. A Peyton Millis extra point brought the Spartans to within 14-7.
St. Thomas More went three-and-out, with the Spartans taking over at the Cavaliers’ 48-yard line. Spearfish faced a fourth and 22 from its 40; punter Brady Hartwig threw to Millis for a 35-yard gain to give the Spartans a first down at the Cavaliers’ 25.
Delahoyde leaped high into the air to snare an 11-yard touchdown pass from Guthmiller with 57 seconds left in regulation. Millis’ conversion helped Spearfish forge a 14-14 tie.
St. Thomas More was forced to punt, with Guthmiller returning the kick to the Cavaliers’ 26-yard line with 5.6 seconds left. A field goal try was blocked to force overtime.
“We put balls on guys, and guys made plays,” Wademan said in describing the late scoring success. “Our O line did a great job tonight of giving our quarterback time.”
In overtime, each team has four plays to score from the 10-yard line.
Spearfish had the first possession and needed only one play to score. Guthmiller tossed a shovel pass to Bridger Niehaus, who reached the end zone on a 10-yard touchdown play. Millis’ conversion gave the Spartans a 21-14 edge.
St. Thomas More faced a fourth and goal from the 3 on its overtime possession. Lee Neugebauer threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Kellen Weber. Larson caught the two-point conversion pass from Neugebauer to give the Cavaliers the win.
“They made one more play than we did,” Wademan said of the Cavaliers.
Spearfish (2-4) will visit Douglas on Friday, Oct. 8. Wademan agreed he is very proud of the Spartans’ progress so far this season.
“Our team has come out and continued to battle and do a great job,” Wademan said. “We just have to keep that hunger and keep going to work.”
