Spearfish drops 2 in baseball twin bill

SPEARFISH — Late innings sealed Spearfish Post 164’s fate as it dropped a pair of varsity Legion baseball games to Rapid City Post 320, Friday night, at Black Hills Energy Stadium.
Rapid City won the opener 7-1 after scoring a total of six runs in the final three frames. Post 320 repeated the feat to win the second game by an 8-1 score and drop Spearfish’s record to 0-9 going into the weekend.
“They were able to capitalize on opportunities, and we weren’t,” Spearfish head coach Parker Louks said in describing Rapid City’s late-inning success.
Game 1
Post 320 took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when a Ryan Rufledt groundout allowed Mason Mehlhaff to score.
Spearfish forged a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the first when Ty Sieber’s two-out single brought home Brady Hartwig.
A two-run fifth enabled Post 320 to claim a 3-1 lead. Noah Popken and Gavyn Dansby scored on groundouts.
Dansby singled to plate Popken and extend Rapid City’s advantage to 4-1 in the sixth inning.
Jim Rogers’ single scored Jace Wetzler and Lane Darrow to put Post 320 up 6-1 in the seventh frame. Caden Benke then scored on Isaac Dike’s sacrifice fly to make the score 7-1.
“I thought we were really tense, looking for something that really wasn’t there,” Louks said. “We’re trying to see the perfect pitch.”
Hartwig scored one run for Spearfish, with Hogan Tystad recording two hits. Kaidon Feyereisen took the pitching loss.
Hayden Leighty claimed the pitching win for Post 320. Popken’s efforts featured two runs and one hit.
Game 2
Gavyn Dansby and Mason Mehlhaff scored when Lane Darrow reached base on a two-out error to put Rapid City ahead 2-0 in the third inning.
Jon Bloom, Brady Hartwig, and Hogan Tystad reached base as Spearfish loaded the bases with two outs in its half of the fourth. Braden Ericks’ infield single scored Bloom as Post 164 cut the margin to 2-1.
Post 320 tallied a fifth-inning run as Dansby sprinted home on a Jace Wetzler single to make the score 3-1.
Isaac Dike came home on Dansby’s sacrifice fly as Post 320 extended its lead to 4-1 in the sixth.
Rapid City scored four runs with two outs in the seventh for its eventual 8-1 win. Bryan Roselles’ two-run single to score Darrow and Ryan Rufledt led the charge. Hayden Leighty and Dansby followed with run-scoring singles.
“That’s the best team approach we’ve had all year,” Louks said. “We were swinging at the pitches we were given.”
Louks said Spearfish enjoys solid pitching and defense, adding he feels the team is on the verge of going on a streak.
Bloom scored one run for Spearfish; Tystad and Ericks added two hits apiece. Connor Comer took the pitching loss.
Jett Wetzler earned the pitching win for Post 320. Dansby’s efforts at the plate featured two runs and three hits.
