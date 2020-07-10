Spearfish defeats Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE — Spearfish’s varsity Legion baseball team erased an early eight-run deficit Thursday afternoon and defeated Belle Fourche 17-13 to begin a triangular in Belle Fourche.
“It was just playing baseball: all the things that we keep saying we have to work on. We finally did it,” said Spearfish head coach Isaac Taylor, whose team trailed 13-5 after three innings.
Belle Fourche used a four-run second inning to claim a 4-0 lead. The big hits were Nolan Wahlfeldt’s single scoring Sean Wahlfeldt, and Blake Vissia’s single scoring Evan Vissia.
Spearfish responded with five runs in the third to take a 5-4 lead. Carter Lyon reached base on an error; Ty Sieber and Alec Sundsted raced home for the inning’s big play.
Belle Fourche Post 32 erupted for nine runs in the third inning en route to its 13-5 advantage. Blake Vissia provided the big hit, as his triple enabled Quinten Brist and Gabe Heck to score.
“We just made some mistakes where to go with the ball defensively,” Taylor said in describing the first three innings.
Spearfish sent 13 batters to the plate in the fourth inning. Eight of them scored to bring Post 164 into a 13-13 tie.
Aiden Haught’s two-run triple scored Brady Hartwig and Sieber in that fourth frame. Singles by Danner Craig and Sieber allowed Connor Comer and Austin McMillin, respectively, to score.
Spearfish loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth. Lyon singled to score Brady Hartwig and put Post 164 ahead 14-13. McMillin’s walk brought home Sieber and extended the edge to 15-13.
Post 164 ended the scoring in the seventh on Haught’s two-run triple. Hartwig and Sieber dashed home to make the score 17-13.
“We got that big lead, and I think guys started playing on their heels a little bit,” Belle Fourche head coach Randy Doran said. “Spearfish took advantage of it.”
Doran added Belle Fourche had chances to exit the fourth inning while still holding the lead but did not make plays.
Sieber and Hartwig scored four runs apiece for Spearfish, with Sieber collecting five hits. Comer earned the pitching victory.
Nolan Wahlfeldt absorbed the pitching loss for Belle Fourche. Anthony Budmayr scored three runs and added two hits; Sean Wahfeldt and Tatin Yackley turned in two-run, two-hit efforts.
Spearfish runs: Ty Sieber 4, Brady Hartwig 4, Alec Sundsted 2, Carter Lyon 2, Aiden Haught 1, Conner Comer 1, Austin McMillin 1, Danner Craig 1, Noah Mollman 1.
Spearfish hits: Sieber 5, Hartwig 4, Haught 2, Comer 2, Craig 2, Mollman 1, Lyon 1.
Belle Fourche runs: Anthony Budmayr 3, Sean Wahlfeldt 2, Evan Vissia 2, Tatin Yackley 2, Quinten Brist 1, Nolan Wahlfeldt 1, Blake Vissia 1, Gabe Heck 1.
Belle Fourche hits: B. Vissia 3, S. Wahlfeldt 2, Yackley 2, Budmayr 2, Gage Kracht 1, N. Wahlfeldt 1, E. Vissia 1, Heck 1.
Newcastle defeated Spearfish 10-4 in the triangular’s second game. See Saturday’s Black Hills Pioneer for a full recap.
Belle Fourche defeated Newcastle 6-2 in the day’s final game.
Spearfish will return to action Saturday, July 11, when it hosts Brandon Valley at 11 a.m.
Belle Fourche is scheduled to visit Spearfish on Thursday, July 16, at 5 and 7:30 p.m.
