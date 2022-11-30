Spearfish cross country has successful season

Assistant coach Dylan Moro, Madi Donovan, Auna Taglioli, Sierra Sanford, Elizabeth Van Osdol, Maria Eisenbraun, Peyton VanDeest, Kori Keil, and Andy VanDeest, Spearfish cross country’s head coach. Photo couretesy SD Public Broadcasting

SPEARFISH — Spearfish High School’s cross country teams had a successful Class AA state meet to end the season.

The Spearfish boys’ team received a 36th-place finish in the team standings from Casey Nauta; his time was 17 minutes 28.05 seconds. Jovan Weigel (79th place in 18:20.78), Weston Carlson (86th in 18:26.43), Thomas Anglin (89th in 18:30.46), Preston Davis (95th in 18:37.36), Paul Hourigan (106th in 19:00.94), and Kyler Pietzyk (124th in 19:58.74) also represented the Spartans.

