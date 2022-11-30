Spearfish cross country has successful season

Assistant coach Dylan Moro, Madi Donovan, Auna Taglioli, Sierra Sanford, Elizabeth Van Osdol, Maria Eisenbraun, Peyton VanDeest, Kori Keil, and Andy VanDeest, Spearfish cross country’s head coach. Photo couretesy SD Public Broadcasting
SPEARFISH — Spearfish High School’s cross country teams had a successful Class AA state meet to end the season.
The Spearfish boys’ team received a 36th-place finish in the team standings from Casey Nauta; his time was 17 minutes 28.05 seconds. Jovan Weigel (79th place in 18:20.78), Weston Carlson (86th in 18:26.43), Thomas Anglin (89th in 18:30.46), Preston Davis (95th in 18:37.36), Paul Hourigan (106th in 19:00.94), and Kyler Pietzyk (124th in 19:58.74) also represented the Spartans.
Spearfish claimed sixth-place honors in the girls’ team standings by collecting 128 points.
Peyton VanDeest finished fourth for the Spearfish girls’ squad. Kori Keil (17th place in 20 minutes 1.54 seconds), Sierra Sandford (21st in 20:08.58), Madie Donovan (28th in 20:25.26), Maria Eisenbraun (63rd in 21:03.49), and Elizabeth Van Osdol (75th in 21:38.18) also contributed to the Spartan girls’ effort.
Going into the season, both teams were hoping to have good years.
“On the boys’ side, we were just looking to improve from last year. That’s a goal we have every year going into the season,” said Andy VanDeest, the Spearfish cross country coach. “I knew we were going to be young. Losing Keenan (Urdialis) last year was a big loss for us, but some of the boys’ really stepped up this year. They put in some off season mileage and stuff. Again, we were looking to improve. The kids ran faster this year than last year, their times kept improving.”
VanDeest said he was very pleased with how the young kids stepped up on the boys’ side, at state.
“They had to fill some big shoes. We got good leadership from Paul Hourigan, our senior boy, and Casey Nauta really stepped up. He is a sophomore, and he put in a lot of off-season mileage. He was our top runner all season long, so as a sophomore, that is a pretty big accomplishment,” VanDeest said. “Moving forward we are expecting big things from the boys side. We have a lot of young kids, and if they keep working the way they are, the next couple of years it will be interesting to see what they can do,” said VanDeest.
On the girls’ side, they finished sixth in the team standings at the state Class AA cross country meet.
“A sixth place finish at state last year was amazing. They matched that with another sixth place finish at state this year, “ said VanDeest. “I think that the girls’ had some higher expectations going into the state meet. We had a real good shot being in the top three, but a couple of things didn’t happen the way they should have.”
“We had a girl that didn’t finish. She was our number three runner all year long. She had some issues on the course, and wasn’t able to finish, and that hurt us a little bit, but the rest of the girl really stepped up,” VanDeest added.
Maria (Eisenbraun) our junior, ended up being a scorer and a bit of a pusher. She ran an amazing race. Her and Elizabeth (Van Osdol) were the leadership of the girls.”
“The girls had some high hopes going into it, and it’s always good to bring home a trophy, which is very pleasing in Class AA. It kind of left them a little hungry at the end of the year, maybe for next year, and see what they can do next year with all of those girls coming back,” VanDeest said.
Payton VanDeest had a fourth place finish at the Class AA state meet.
“Payton worked hard all year. For her to run a personal best time at state (18 minutes 18.08 seconds), she was very pleased with that, and so was I. She was sixth last year as a seventh grader, and fourth this year. She has some high goals, really pushes herself, and sets the bar high, which is really good. I think that rubs off on the other girls’ too. She’s got some teammates who are her same age, and they kind of look up to her,” VanDeest said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.