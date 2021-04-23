Spearfish conquers STM 9-0

SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s varsity boys’ tennis team won all six singles and three doubles matches in defeating St. Thomas More 9-0 in Thursday’s dual at the Spearfish High School courts.
“The most competitive matches were the one and two doubles match, and the number 1 singles match,” Spartans’ head coach Cain Kolar said. “I think they were played at a little bit of a higher level than the rest of the matches.”
Spearfish’s Ty Sieber earned a 10-7 victory over Baxter Meyer in the Flight 1 singles match. Braden Yackley’s 10-5 win over Michael Levine gave the Spartans a 2-0 lead after Flight 2 singles.
Spearfish’s advantage grew to 3-0 as Spearfish’s Rudy Isburg claimed a 10-2 win over Leo Schmid. Spartan Jensen Damberg won the Flight 4 singles match in a walkover, which meant St. Thomas More did not have a representative in that flight.
Brock Bacon of Spearfish defeated Dhruv Goyle 10-0 in the Flight 5 singles match. Will Becker represented the Spartans in Flight 6 singles and defeated Shrouya Goyle 10-1. That gave Spearfish a 6-0 lead going into the doubles matches.
Sieber and Yackley won their Flight 1 doubles match for Spearfish. They doubled up Meyer and Schmid 10-5 as the Spartans went ahead 7-0.
Isburg and Damberg won their Flight 2 doubles match for Spearfish by walkover. Bacon and Becker downed Goyle and Goyle 10-1 in the Flight 3 doubles match to end the dual.
Kolar said Spearfish has performed rather well in the season’s early stages, considering the lack of matches.
“It’s unfortunate because we’ve had a lot of matches postponed,” Kolar said. “We haven’t played a lot of matches against teams that we truly match up well against.”
Spearfish has played only three events including Thursday. The first was a tournament in Rapid City, plus a Sioux Falls event that featured three duals in one day.
The Spartans have gone up against teams including Rapid City Christian, Sioux Falls Christian, Aberdeen Central, Brandon Valley, Brookings, and Sioux Falls O’Gorman.
“I think this coming week, we’re going to have some matches against some teams that we’re going to match up really well against,” Kolar said in looking toward the immediate future. He added that should be good for the squad.
Spearfish’s varsity is scheduled to compete at the Pierre Triangular next Tuesday, April 27. Huron is also set to enter.
Rapid City will host an invitational on Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1.
The next home matches for Spearfish are set for Tuesday, May 4. Thunder Basin and Campbell County face the Spartans, with the first dual at 2 p.m.
