Spearfish boys top St. Thomas More in season opener

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish varsity boys’ soccer team defeated St. Thomas More 6-1 in its season opener, played Friday evening at the Black Hills Energy Sports Complex.
“It was a nice first game,” said Spartans’ head coach Jim Hill, whose team scored four second-half goals to extend a 2-1 lead.
“We really tried to work together to move the ball around quickly. When we did that, we were a much better team,” Hill added.
Robert Erskin scored with 24 minutes remaining in the first half to put Spearfish ahead 1-0. Yohannes Petersen stole the ball, dribbled toward the goal, and connected 7 1/2 minutes later as the Spartans led 2-0.
St. Thomas More had a corner kick with 11 minutes left in the first half. Trevor Erlandson scored six seconds later as the Cavaliers trailed only 2-1.
Dominic De Saro scored off a rebound with 31 1/2 minutes to go as Spearfish pushed its lead to 3-1. Teammate Ashton Covell beat the St. Thomas More goalkeeper to the ball and scored for a 4-1 advantage.
Spartans’ goaltender Gabe Knudson made two saves in a nine-second span to keep the margin at 4-1.
Petersen added two more goals in the final 7 1/2 minutes for the final 6-1 score. “We had far less dribbling in the second half, more passing to people and making that work,” Hill said.
The Spartans, 1-0, are scheduled to host Pierre on Tuesday, Aug. 18. Game time is set for 6 p.m.
“We have to challenge for more balls,” Hill said when asked what he would like to see Spearfish do during the Pierre game. “Many times, the ball was in the air flighted, and we just watched it drop.”
The remainder of Spearfish’s regular-season schedule follows.
Aug. 21: at Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 5 p.m.
Aug. 22: at Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 11 a.m.
Aug. 25: at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.
Aug. 28: vs. Huron, 4 p.m.
Aug. 29: vs. Mitchell, noon
Sept. 3: vs. Sturgis, 6 p.m.
Sept. 8: vs. Belle Fourche, 6 p.m.
Sept. 15: at Sturgis, 6 p.m.
Sept. 17: vs. Douglas, 6 p.m.
Sept. 22: at Belle Fourche, 6 p.m.
Sept. 26: at Rapid City Central, noon
Sept. 29: at Rapid City Stevens, 6 p.m.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.